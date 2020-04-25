Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy to ease lockdown on May 4, give free masks

PTI | Rome | Updated: 25-04-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 18:15 IST
Italy to ease lockdown on May 4, give free masks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy will start distributing free protective masks to nursing homes, many of which have been devastated by coronavirus infections and deaths

Domenico Arcuri, the government's commissioner for the pandemic, says doing so is a "gesture of solidarity and nearness and support to these places ever more at the epicenter of this great crisis." Arcuri says free masks also will be distributed to public officials, transport workers and police. Millions of Italians will be allowed to return to workplaces starting on May 4, when lockdown restrictions will be considerably eased

Italy, with some 26,000 reported deaths, most of them of elderly persons, has Europe's highest toll from COVID-19. In Lombardy, Italy's most stricken region, prosecutors are investigating about two dozen homes, including one in Milan where some 200 residents died.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Rajasthan’s free farming service scheme proves a hit among peasants'

A Rajasthan governments scheme to deploy tractors and some other equipment to help farmers in various agricultural activities free of cost amid the COVID 19 lockdown has proved quite popular with over 4,000 peasants availing these services....

Lockdown rules will not change in Maha till May 3: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the lockdown rules will remain unchanged in the state will May 3. Talking to PTI, Tope said there was no clarity in the Centres latest order regarding reopening of shops.We will get m...

Iran should assume worst-case scenario of coronavirus lasting till March 2021- Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday Iran should draw up its economic plans based on a worst-case scenario that disruptions arising from the coronavirus crisis could last till next March.We should plan production based on a pessimistic...

Private sugar mill officials booked for illegally buying cane in Muzaffarnagar

Senior officials of a private sugar mill in Moradabad were booked for illegally purchasing sugarcane from an area beyond their allotted jurisdiction in Muzaffarnagar district, police said. A case was registered on Friday at Bhopa police sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020