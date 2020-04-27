Left Menu
Development News Edition

Focus on health emergencies like malaria, polio along with COVID-19: WHO cautions countries

Despite the severe strain on public health systems due to COVID-19 pandemic, countries around the world must also focus on other health emergencies like malaria or polio, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday (local time).

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 27-04-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 03:43 IST
Focus on health emergencies like malaria, polio along with COVID-19: WHO cautions countries
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Despite the severe strain on public health systems due to COVID-19 pandemic, countries around the world must also focus on other health emergencies like malaria or polio, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday (local time). "Public health systems are coming under severe strain as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Countries must also continue to focus on other health emergencies and make progress against diseases such as malaria or poliomyelitis (polio)," WHO said in its daily coronavirus situation report.

The global number of those infected with coronavirus has increased by almost 85,000 in the past 24 hours, climbing to 2,804,796 COVID-19 cases. The death toll stands at 193,722 people, with 6,018 deaths recorded in the said period, according to the WHO.

Europe is still leading the count with 1,341,851 confirmed cases and 122,218 deaths, followed by the Americas with 1,094,846 cases and 56,063 fatalities. As Europe, the hardest-hit continent, is planning to ease the lockdown norms, the WHO "has published key considerations for the gradual easing of the lockdown restrictions introduced by many countries in response to the spread of COVID-19 across the region."

"The transition out of lockdown is set to be a complex and uncertain phase. Challenges and circumstances vary from country to country and there is no one-size-fits-all approach. It is vital that countries clearly communicate this to the public to build trust and ensure that people observe restrictions specific to their situation," WHO said. WHO declared COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

There'll be clarity on future course of action: KCR on PM's video conference with CMs

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed satisfaction that COVID-19 spread has been decreasing in the state due to total implementation of the lockdown. The Prime Minister has a video conference with all the Chief Ministers i...

Next wave of U.S. states set to reopen as coronavirus could push jobless rate to 16%

Another wave of states prepared to ease coronavirus restrictions on U.S. commerce this week, despite health experts warning there is still too little diagnostic testing, while the White House forecast a staggering jump in the nations monthl...

Accepting, suffering or resisting: study groups Britons' response to coronavirus lockdown

Britons can be broadly split into three groups by their response to the coronavirus lockdown those accepting the situation, those suffering as a result of it and those resisting it, analysis published by Kings College London showed on Monda...

Trump rejects reports that he will fire HHS chief Azar

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected reports that he was planning to fire Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, saying he was doing an excellent job. On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020