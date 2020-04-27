Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan adds 14 more countries to entry ban list

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-04-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 10:32 IST
Japan adds 14 more countries to entry ban list
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that his country is adding 14 more countries, including Russia, Peru, and Saudi Arabia, to the entry ban list as the country steps up border control as the coronavirus infections continued to spread in the country. Japan has already banned entry from more than 70 other countries, banning foreigners with records of visiting those countries in the past two weeks, while invalidating visas for the rest of the world. The additional step on the 14 countries will take effect Wednesday, Abe said.

The entry ban and the visa restrictions, initially set to end on April 30, are extended until the end of May. Japan is now under a month-long state of emergency through May 6, for now. Officials and experts are now gauging its effect and whether to extend the measure.

Japan has 13,385 confirmed cases, as well as 712 others from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year, with 364 deaths, according to the health ministry.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Have considered coming out of retirement: Arjen Robben

Former Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben revealed that he has considered coming out of retirement from professional football. Robben bid adieu to his illustrious career, that took him from Groningen to PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Mun...

Justin Bieber shares adorable 'My Family' picture

Giving out some major relationship goals, singer Justin Bieber on Monday shared an adorable picture, featuring two of his dear ones, whom he calls his family. The 26-year-old singer hopped on to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of ...

U.S. Treasury currency report on trade partners delayed, Taiwan c.bank sources say

The U.S. Treasurys latest semi-annual report on trade practices of its major trading partners which was due this month has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, two sources with direct knowledge at Taiwans central bank told Reuters....

Rangers' Gallo grabs playoff spot in MLB The Show

The Texas Rangers Joey Gallo continued to show his dominance in the MLB The Show Players League, going 4-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot and move back atop the standings with a 23-4 record. Gallo moved ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays Blake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020