Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's pharma capabilities will remain available for assisting world: PM Modi assures Canadian counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed his assurance to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Tuesday that India's productive capabilities in the pharmaceutical sector would remain available for assisting the citizens of the world, including those of Canada.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 03:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 03:03 IST
India's pharma capabilities will remain available for assisting world: PM Modi assures Canadian counterpart
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed his assurance to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Tuesday that India's productive capabilities in the pharmaceutical sector would remain available for assisting the citizens of the world, including those of Canada. The assurance came during a telephonic conversation between the two leaders, where they talked about the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"Prime Minister spoke on phone today with Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. The two leaders discussed the prevailing global situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic," a release from the PMO said. Both the leaders agreed on the importance of "global solidarity and coordination, the maintenance of supply chains, and collaborative research activities."

"Prime Minister thanked the Canadian Prime Minister for the assistance and support extended to the Indian citizens present in Canada, especially Indian students," the statement said. On his part, Trudeau "appreciated" the support provided by the Indian government for Canadian citizens in India.

"Prime Minister conveyed the assurance that India's productive capabilities in the pharmaceutical sector would remain available for assisting the citizens of the world, including those of Canada, to the best of India's abilities," the statement said. "The two leaders agreed that the partnership between India and Canada could contribute meaningfully to the global effort to fight the pandemic, especially through collaboration in research and technology aimed at finding a vaccine or therapeutic solutions to COVID-19," it added.

In a tweet earlier, Modi said collaboration between two countries is vital to fighting the coronavirus pandemic. "Had a warm exchange with PM @JustinTrudeau. Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada during these difficult times. Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada are vital to fighting the pandemic including through medical research and supply chain management," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

India's total coronavirus cases stand at 29,974, including 22,010 active cases, 7,027 cured/discharged/migrated and 937 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Family and Health Welfare. Meanwhile, Canada has reported over 49,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,700 deaths.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

QB Winston officially reaches one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints officially signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Saints for Winston, who is expected to back up Dre...

15 people from Tablighi Jamaat including 10 Bangladeshis sent to jail

As many as 15 people, who are from Tablighi Jamaat, including 10 Bangladeshi nationals, were sent to jail on Tuesday, said Sheopur Superintendent of Police SSP Sampat Upadhyay.Ten Bangladeshi nationals, two people from Kolkata and three peo...

Worried about virus, US House won't return -- for now

Facing the stark, startling reality that Congress may not be able to fully resume for a year, House leaders are desperately reaching for work-from-home options after a revolt from the ranks over the health risks of convening in the coronavi...

U.S. CDC reports 981,246 coronavirus cases, 55,258 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 981,246 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 23,371 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,336 to 55,258.The CDC reported i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020