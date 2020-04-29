Left Menu
Turkey vows solidarity with US in fighting virus outbreak

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:47 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: ANI

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to stand in solidarity with the United States in its struggle against the coronavirus pandemic and as it recovers from the outbreak. In a letter sent to President Donald Trump, Erdogan also said he was following "with appreciation" the American leader's efforts to control the outbreak.

The letter was sent Tuesday along with a planeload of personal protective equipment that Turkey donated to the U.S. It was made public on Wednesday. Erdogan wrote: "I am very pleased to observe that, thanks to your measures, America has taken the first steps towards normalization by achieving a downward trend in the number of new cases." "You can be sure, as a reliable and strong partner of the U.S., we will continue to demonstrate solidarity in every way possible," Erdogan wrote.

Turkey sent 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters (528 gallons) of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks, and 500 face shields. Turkey has sent similar medical equipment aid to a total of 55 countries including Britain, Italy, and Spain. Erdogan and Trump have maintained a close personal relationship despite a series of differences between Ankara and Washington, including policy on Syria and Turkey's decision to purchase the S-400 Russian missile defense system that the U.S. says poses a threat to its F-35 stealth fighter jets and to NATO.

The US removed Turkey from the fighter jet program and has threatened sanctions if the Russian system is deployed.

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

