Russian PM tests positive for coronavirus

Russia Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for coronavirus. According to Sputnik, Russian Prime Minister announced the same during an online conference with President Vladimir Putin. Mishustin urged people to take the threat of coronavirus and its infection seriously.

The 54-year-old announced that he will remain in self-isolation for the time being, but added that his cabinet will continue to operate and that he will stay in touch. "In light of this situation, I would like to address all Russian citizens to take the threat of the coronavirus infection and its spread seriously. We have the May celebrations ahead of us and I urge all of you to stay home [during them] and follow all safety rules to prevent the spreading of the disease", Mishustin was quoted as saying.

His first deputy, Andrey Belousov, will be filling in for him in his position. (ANI)