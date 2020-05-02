Coronavirus related fatalities in UK rise to 27,583

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has risen to 1,78,685 while the death toll stands at 27,583, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Xinhua quoted British Health Secretary Matt Hancock as saying on Friday that the country has met the goal of 100,000 tests per day.

A total of 122,347 tests were carried out on Thursday, he told reporters during the Downing Street daily press briefing. In the US, the number of coronavirus cases has topped 1 million.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, 11,02,703 have been reported from the US while the death toll stands at 64,789. US President Donald Trump said during remarks at the White House that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in the United States is projected to be under 100,000.

"Hopefully, we're going to come in below that 100,000 lives lost," Trump was quoted as saying by Sputnik on Friday. (ANI)