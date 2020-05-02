Pak again rejects 'baseless Indian allegations' of infiltration attempts: FO

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Saturday again rejected what it called the "baseless Indian allegations” of infiltration attempts and targeting of launching pads across the Line of Control (LoC). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last month said the Indian Army is carrying out “targeted strikes” on terror launch pads along the LoC and eliminating the Pakistani infiltrators before they cross over to the Indian side.

"Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless Indian allegations of so-called infiltration attempts and preposterous claims of targeting of fictional launch pads along the Line of Control," the Foreign Office said in a statement. It claimed that India sought to use these allegations as a pretext for launching “false flag” operation.

"Pakistan’s policy and approach is clear as it does not allow use of its soil for any activity against anyone,” said FO. It said Pakistan formally offers the United Nations to approach India for obtaining information of "launch pads".