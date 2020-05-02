Pak again rejects 'baseless Indian allegations' of infiltration attempts: FO

Pak again rejects 'baseless Indian allegations' of infiltration attempts: FOPTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:52 IST
Pakistan's Foreign Office on Saturday again rejected what it called the "baseless Indian allegations” of infiltration attempts and targeting of launching pads across the Line of Control (LoC). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last month said the Indian Army is carrying out “targeted strikes” on terror launch pads along the LoC and eliminating the Pakistani infiltrators before they cross over to the Indian side.
"Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless Indian allegations of so-called infiltration attempts and preposterous claims of targeting of fictional launch pads along the Line of Control," the Foreign Office said in a statement. It claimed that India sought to use these allegations as a pretext for launching “false flag” operation.
"Pakistan’s policy and approach is clear as it does not allow use of its soil for any activity against anyone,” said FO. It said Pakistan formally offers the United Nations to approach India for obtaining information of "launch pads".
- READ MORE ON:
- Foreign Office
- Pakistan
- Indian
- Rajnath Singh
- Indian Army
- United Nations
ALSO READ
Indian Navy to hold salutation ceremony to honour COVID-19 warriors
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Uri
Indian girl brings smile on withered faces of US nursing home residents amid COVID-19 lockdown
Indian tycoon Mallya loses appeals against extradition from Britain
Grave damage is being done to our social harmony; this should worry every Indian: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet.