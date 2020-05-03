North and South Korea exchange gunfire across boarder at guard post

North and South Korea exchange gunfire across boarder at guard postReuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 08:34 IST
North and South Korea exchanged gunfire around the South's guard post early on Sunday, raising tension a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended an almost three-week absence from public life with state media showing him visiting a factory.
Multiple gunshots were fired from North Korea at 7:41 a.m. local time towards a guard post in South Korea that borders the North, the South's joint chiefs of staffs said in a statement. South Korea responded by firing two shots towards North Korea, no injuries were reported.
After weeks of intense speculation about Kim's health and whereabouts, the country's official media published photographs and a report on Saturday that Kim had attended the completion of a fertiliser plant, the first report of his appearance since April 11.
