Thomson Reuters reports higher first-quarter sales and operating profit

Reuters | New York | Updated: 05-05-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:09 IST
Thomson Reuters reports higher first-quarter sales and operating profit
Thomson Reuters Corp on Tuesday reported higher quarterly sales and operating profit but the cut its a full-year sales outlook, citing unprecedented disruption in the global economy.

The news and information provider, the parent of Reuters News, posted a 2% rise in revenue to $1.52 billion and said operating profit rose 6% to $290 million.

