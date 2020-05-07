Left Menu
UK spies take down 300 scam sites through public alerts

PTI | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:47 IST
Britain's cyber spies said they have taken down at least 300 scam sites following more than 160,000 suspect emails reported to them by members of the public as part of a new Suspicious Email Reporting Service. Emails reported to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) intelligence service, included "callous" attempts by criminals to exploit the coronavirus through fake offers of face masks and testing kits. "While cybercriminals continue to prey on people's fears, the number of scams we have removed in such a short timeframe shows what a vital role the public can play in fighting back," said Ciaran Martin, Chief Executive of the NCSC, describing the public response to the new reporting system launched two weeks ago as "phenomenal".

"I would urge people to remain vigilant and to forward suspicious emails to us. If it looks too good to be true, it probably is," he said. Among examples of what the NCSC has removed as a result of the reporting service include scam web pages purporting to sell coronavirus linked bogus products such as testing kits, face makes, and even vaccines. It also flagged a rise in cybercrime exploiting the coronavirus pandemic last month.

The automated email reporting service makes it easier for people to help protect others from falling victim to scams by forwarding suspect emails to report@phishing.gov.uk. If they are found to link to malicious content, it will be taken down or blocked, helping prevent future victims of crime, the NCSC said. Commander Karen Baxter, the National Lead Force for Fraud at the City of London Police, which co-developed the Suspicious Email Reporting Service, said: "While the world is coming together to combat this global health crisis, criminals are intent on exploiting our unease, anxiety, and vulnerabilities in these unprecedented times.

"The fact the public has taken the opportunity to fight back and show these criminals how unacceptable this is is fantastic." As well as taking down malicious sites, the service supports UK policing by providing live-time analysis of reports and identifying new patterns in online offending – helping them stop even more offenders in their tracks. "Fraud is an incredibly underreported crime. The more the police know about fraud, and fraud attempts, the better chance they have of tracking down those responsible and bringing them to justice," added Baxter.

The service was launched alongside the UK's new cross-governmental Cyber Aware campaign, which promotes top tips to help keep secure online.

