Reuters People News SummaryReuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Duchess Kate launches photo project to capture lockdown Britain
Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, launched a project on Thursday to encourage Britons to submit pictures of their current daily lives and the work of "Helpers and Heroes" to capture a snapshot of the nation in coronavirus lockdown. The "Hold Still" project, being run by London's National Portrait Gallery, aims to document the spirit and mood of the public during the six-week lockdown during which they have been subject to strict limits on their movements and gatherings. Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk founder and electronic music pioneer, dies at 73
Florian Schneider, co-founder of pioneering German electronic band Kraftwerk, which influenced generations of pop and dance musicians with mesmerising tracks such as "Autobahn", has died of cancer aged 73, longtime bandmate Ralf Huetter said. Kraftwerk have been a major influence for musicians ranging from Detroit techno star Juan Atkins to pop act the Pet Shop Boys and David Bowie, and is widely seen as among the first to popularise electronic music, with eventual commercial success.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britons
- Britain
- London
- Detroit
- David Bowie
ALSO READ
POLL-Britain suffering worst peacetime downturn ever; recovery may falter
Britain's Prince Louis marks second birthday with rainbow pictures
"Dreadful" that Britain can't get more people tested for COVID-19 - minister
INTERVIEW-Britain's first TikTok house gay couple fly flag for LGBT+ representation under lockdown
Britain to stick with lockdown for now despite economic pressure - minister