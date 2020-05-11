FaZe Clan remains perfect in Road to Rio - Europe play

FaZe Clan finished off a perfect record in Group B round-robin play while G2 Esports, GODSENT and North also earned playoff spots on Sunday in the ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe. FaZe Clan (7-0) continued their strong roll with a sweep of cOntact Gaming and will be joined in the upper-bracket playoffs by G2 Esports, who lost to North.

GODSENT, who lost to Movistar Riders, and North moved on to the lower-bracket playoffs. G2 Esports, GODSENT and North all had 4-3 records in pool play. FaZe will face Group A runner-up Ninjas in Pyjamas in the playoffs, while G2 Esports will meet Group A winner Astralis. GODSENT and Team Vitality match up in the lower bracket, while North face Team Heretics.

In Sunday's play, FaZe defeated cOntact 16-9 in Inferno and 19-15 in Dust II. North claimed a spot with the win over G2 despite losing 16-14 in Vertigo to start off the match. But North won the next two maps -- 16-12 in Dust II and 19-16 in Nuke -- to advance.

Movistar Riders swept GODSENT, winning Inferno 16-14 and Vertigo 16-9. And mousesports knocked off Copenhagen Flames in the final match, losing 16-13 in Overpass before recovering to win 16-14 in Nuke and 16-9 in Train. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America Commonwealth of Independent States started in April. Play in the Asia and Oceania regions kicked off Wednesday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The European event has 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two finishers from each group advance to the upper bracket of a double-elimination playoff, with the third- and fourth-place finishers advancing to the playoff's lower bracket. All playoff matches are best-of-three prior to the grand final. The title match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map advantage.

The European champion will receive 500 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points, plus $33,000 of the $115,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 350 Pro Tour points, 1,500 RMR points and $21,500. The upper-bracket first round begins Wednesday, one day after the lower-bracket first round starts. Also slated for Tuesday is the ninth-place match between ENCE and Copenhagen Flames and the 11th-place match between Fnatic and Movistar Riders.

ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe standings, with win-loss record and point differential: Group A

x-T1. Astralis, 6-1, +57 x-T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 6-1, +69

x-3. Team Vitality, 4-3, -4 x-T4. Team Heretics, 3-4, -16

T4. ENCE, 3-4, -13 T4. Fnatic, 3-4, +4

7. Complexity Gaming, 2-5, -39 8. Dignitas, 1-6, -58

Group B x-1. FaZe Clan, 7-0, +76

x-T2. G2 Esports, 4-3, +30 x-T2. North, 4-3, 0

x-T2. GODSENT, 4-3, -1 T5. Copenhagen Flames, 3-4, -1

T5. Movistar Riders, 3-4, -31 T5. mousesports, 3-4, +4

8. c0ntact Gaming, 0-7, -77 x-Clinched playoff berth

ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe prize pool, with prize money and Regional Major Ranking points: 1. $33,000, 1,600 points

2. $21,500, 1,500 points 3. $14,000, 1,400 points

4. $10,000, 1,300 points 5. $7,500, 1,200 points

6. $6,500, 1,100 points 7. $6,000, 1,000 points

8. $5,000, 900 points 9. $3,250, 800 points

10. $2,500, 700 points 11. $2,250, 600 points

12. $1,500, 500 points 13-14. $1,000, 350 points -- Complexity Gaming, another team TBD

15-16. no prize money, 150 points -- c0ntact Gaming, Dignitas --Field Level Media