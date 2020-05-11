Left Menu
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current world news briefs. French to return to shops and hair salons as lockdown lifted

Millions of French people are set to cautiously emerge from one of Europe's strictest lockdowns on Monday, once more able to engage in everyday activities that have become unexpectedly precious, such as visiting shops and getting their hair cut. France, whose official death toll is the world's fifth highest, had enforced an eight-week lockdown, since March 17, to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, with residents only allowed out for essential shopping, work and a bit of exercise. To work or not to work? UK lockdown unwind mired by confusion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday give details of how to get the economy back to work, after his attempt to plot a nuanced exit from the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion, opposition and even satire across the United Kingdom. In an address to the nation, Johnson said the lockdown would not end yet but encouraged some people to return to work, though the leaders of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland said they were sticking with the existing "stay-at-home" message. Germany surge sounds coronavirus alarm as world takes steps to reopen

Germany reported on Monday that new coronavirus infections were accelerating exponentially after early steps to ease its lockdown, news that sounded a global alarm even as businesses opened from Paris hair salons to Shanghai Disneyland. Germany's Robert Koch Institute reported that the "reproduction rate" - the number of people each person infected with the coronavirus goes on to infect - had risen to 1.1. Any rate above 1 means the virus is spreading exponentially. Spanish cafes reopen as daily death toll falls to seven-week low

Waiters in face masks served coffees and "bocadillo" sandwiches at cafe terraces in Seville on Monday morning as parts of Spain eased restrictions amid a slowing coronavirus epidemic that saw the number of new fatalities drop to a near two-month low. "I'm very happy, I really wanted to work. We've been shut for two months now," Marta Contreras, a waitress in central Seville, said, smiling from behind her mask. Hong Kong police arrest more than 200 as pro-democracy protests return

Hong Kong authorities said on Monday they arrested 230 people during pro-democracy protests on the weekend after a sing-along demonstration at a shopping mall spilled out on to the streets of the Chinese-ruled city. Hundreds of riot police were deployed to disperse the protesters on Sunday, with some members of the media caught up in the chaos that evoked memories of the sometimes violent unrest that rocked the global financial hub last year. In France's race for virus masks, old people lost out

In late February, as the COVID-19 pandemic was about to hit, French President Emmanuel Macron faced a critical decision. Like most countries, France did not have enough protective face masks. His response was to intervene. By decree, his government put the state in control of all stocks of masks on French territory. Officials were to distribute them to frontline healthcare workers. Anti-lockdown protests threaten Germany's coronavirus battle: politicians

German politicians expressed alarm on Monday over anti-lockdown protests held in major cities at the weekend, warning that conspiracy theorists and others with an agenda were exploiting frustration with measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. While protests held in Berlin, Munich and Stuttgart were relatively modest in size, several resulted in violent clashes with police as densely packed crowds violated social distancing requirements designed to prevent the virus from spreading. Coronavirus cases surge in Russia, tally now third highest globally

A new surge in coronavirus cases took Russia's tally past those in Italy and Britain on Monday, making it the third highest in the world just hours before President Vladimir Putin was due to issue an update on the situation. The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus rose by a record daily amount to 11,656 in the previous 24 hours, making the official tally 221,344. Only Spain and the United States have recorded more cases than the world's biggest country. Iranian warship hit by missile in training accident, killing 19 sailors

One Iranian warship accidentally struck another with a missile during an exercise, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others, Iran's navy said on Monday. The incident took place during training in the Gulf of Oman, a sensitive waterway that connects to the Strait of Hormuz through which about a fifth of the world’s oil passes. Iran regularly conducts exercises in the area. Coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab region surpass 100,000

The number of coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states surpassed 100,000 on Monday, with 557 deaths, according to Reuters calculations based on official figures. Coronavirus cases in the energy producing region had initially been linked to travel. But despite taking early measures to combat the virus Gulf states have seen a spread of the virus among low-income migrant workers living in cramped quarters, prompting authorities to ramp up testing.

