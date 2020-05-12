Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Italy to give regions powers to roll back coronavirus lockdown

The Italian government said on Monday it would give the regions the power to roll back restrictions introduced to halt the new coronavirus in a move that is likely to see most remaining curbs lifted next week. Italy was the first European country to impose a nationwide lockdown in March and although it has relaxed some of the regulations, many regions had chafed at the slow return to normality and demanded greater control over the process. Interpol issues wanted notice for wife of U.S. diplomat sought over fatal UK car crash: ITV

Interpol has issued a wanted notice for Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, who is wanted in Britain over a fatal car crash in a case that has caused friction between London and Washington, ITV reported on Monday. "An Interpol Red Notice has been issued for 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. intelligence official charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving," ITV reporter Adam Clark said on Twitter. To work or not to work? UK lockdown unwind mired by confusion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday give details of how to get the economy back to work, after his attempt to plot a nuanced exit from the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion, opposition and even satire across the United Kingdom. In an address to the nation, Johnson said the lockdown would not end yet but encouraged some people to return to work, though the leaders of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland said they were sticking with the existing "stay-at-home" message. U.S. tells Iran to send plane so Washington can deport 11 Iranian nationals

The United States urged Tehran on Monday to send a charter plane to take home 11 Iranian nationals whom Washington wants to deport, and accused the Islamic Republic of stalling the repatriation process. "We have 11 of your citizens who are illegal aliens who we have been trying to return to your country. You suddenly SAY you want them back, so how about you send a charter plane over and we’ll return all 11 at once?" Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the U.S. Homeland Security Department, said in Twitter posts. Paris salons, Shanghai Disney reopen despite global alarm over second coronavirus wave

Global alarm was sounded on Monday over a potential second wave of coronavirus cases after Germany, relatively successful in slowing the outbreak, reported that infections had accelerated again after the first tentative steps to ease a lockdown. But in the United States, which has by far the highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of reopening states too slowly, for political advantage, albeit without providing evidence. Hong Kong police arrest more than 200 as pro-democracy protests return

Hong Kong authorities said on Monday they arrested 230 people during pro-democracy protests on the weekend after a sing-along demonstration at a shopping mall spilled out on to the streets of the Chinese-ruled city. Hundreds of riot police were deployed to disperse the protesters on Sunday, with some members of the media caught up in the chaos that evoked memories of the sometimes violent unrest that rocked the global financial hub last year. Explainer: Tracking the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' as lockdowns ease

Global alarm was sounded on Monday over a potential second wave of coronavirus infections after Germany reported that the reproduction rate of the pathogen had risen above 1, indicating the disease was again spreading just days after the first tentative steps there to reopen the economy. The following explains what a virus reproduction rate is and why it is important in understanding the implications of ending economic lockdowns aimed at containing the spread. Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate remains above critical threshold

The reproduction rate for the coronavirus pandemic in Germany remained above the critical threshold of 1 with an estimated value of 1.07 on Monday after 1.13 on Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute for public health and disease control said. The number indicates that 100 infected people on average infect 107 others, meaning the number of new infections is accelerating again which could signal the beginning of a second wave of the pandemic in Europe's largest economy. Iraqi who recovered from COVID-19 faced some social stigma

Mohannad Ennezi spent nearly a month in a hospital isolation ward in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul being treated for COVID-19. Now he has recovered, Ennezi says he has faced suspicion from some locals who worry he will spread the disease. The journalist, who became ill in March after returning to Iraq from a Muslim pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, says he has been given a clean bill of health from the Al-Salam hospital that treated him. Russia's Putin orders gradual easing of coronavirus lockdown despite surge in cases

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced a gradual easing of coronavirus lockdown measures despite a new surge in infections which took Russia's tally past Italy's, making it the fourth highest in the world. Putin, in a televised nationwide address, said that from Tuesday he would start lifting restrictions that had forced many people to work from home and businesses to temporarily close.