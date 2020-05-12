Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the "inhuman and cowardly terrorist" attacks on a medical facility in Kabul and on a funeral ceremony in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

The Foreign Office in a statement said, "These terrorist acts are particularly despicable as they take place in the holy month of Ramzan and at a time when Afghanistan is grappling with COVID-19 pandemic." "Pakistan condemns inhuman and cowardly terrorist attacks, which resulted in the loss of precious human lives," it said, extending heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for early recovery of those injured

Militants attacked a maternity hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, killing 14 people, including two newborn babies, their mothers and an unspecified number of nurses. In a separate attack the same day, a suicide bomber targeted a funeral ceremony in Nangahar province -- a hotbed of the Islamic State group, killing at least 24 people and injuring 68. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either attack. The Foreign Office said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.