Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in AfghanistanPTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:20 IST
Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the "inhuman and cowardly terrorist" attacks on a medical facility in Kabul and on a funeral ceremony in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province
The Foreign Office in a statement said, "These terrorist acts are particularly despicable as they take place in the holy month of Ramzan and at a time when Afghanistan is grappling with COVID-19 pandemic." "Pakistan condemns inhuman and cowardly terrorist attacks, which resulted in the loss of precious human lives," it said, extending heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for early recovery of those injured
Militants attacked a maternity hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, killing 14 people, including two newborn babies, their mothers and an unspecified number of nurses. In a separate attack the same day, a suicide bomber targeted a funeral ceremony in Nangahar province -- a hotbed of the Islamic State group, killing at least 24 people and injuring 68. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either attack. The Foreign Office said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Pakistan
- Foreign Office
- Kabul
- Nangarhar province
- Ramzan
- Islamic State
ALSO READ
Pakistan's anti-corruption body issues arrest warrant against Nawaz Sharif in graft case
Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal banned for three years following anti-corruption investigation: PCB.
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Uri
Cricket-Pakistan's Akmal banned for breaching anti-corruption code
FEATURE-Pakistan's younger women riding a digital wave in drive for better jobs