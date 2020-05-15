Saudi Arabia raises 5.755 bln riyals in local sukuk -statement

Saudi Arabia raises 5.755 bln riyals in local sukuk -statementReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 15-05-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 00:11 IST
Saudi Arabia has raised 5.755 billion riyals ($1.53 billion) in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
The first tranche of the sukuk issue is 3.8 billion riyals, and the total tranche size is 6.549 billion, maturing in 2025, a ministry statement said.
The second tranche has a size of 1.95 billion riyals, and a total tranche size of 10.296 billion, maturing in 2030.
