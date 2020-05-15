Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia raises 5.755 bln riyals in local sukuk -statement

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 15-05-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 00:11 IST
Saudi Arabia raises 5.755 bln riyals in local sukuk -statement
Representative Image Image Credit:

Saudi Arabia has raised 5.755 billion riyals ($1.53 billion) in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The first tranche of the sukuk issue is 3.8 billion riyals, and the total tranche size is 6.549 billion, maturing in 2025, a ministry statement said.

The second tranche has a size of 1.95 billion riyals, and a total tranche size of 10.296 billion, maturing in 2030.

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

NHC says 70% chance of cyclone over Straits of Florida

A trough of low pressure over the Straits of Florida has a 70 chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said on Thursday.The disturbance has the potential to bring heavy rainfall to portions o...

U.N. gathering of world leaders unlikely to be 'business as usual'

The United Nations is looking at different ways to hold its 75th annual gathering of world leaders - traditionally held in New York City - because were not going to have business as usual in September, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.New ...

U.S. accuses Chinese-born researcher at Cleveland Clinic of ties to Chinese spying

A Chinese-born former employee of the Cleveland clinic was arrested on fraud charges related to 3.6 million in federal grants, the FBI said on Thursday, the latest move in a U.S. crackdown on alleged attempts by China to steal American scie...

Clogged cooling system likely cause of gas leak in India, three investigators say

A clogged cooling system was the likely cause of a temperature surge in a storage tank which led to a gas leak at a chemical plant in India, killing 12 people, three state government investigators told Reuters. They said workers at LG Polym...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020