Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK urges Myanmar military to extend cease-fire, citing virus

PTI | London | Updated: 15-05-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 11:29 IST
UK urges Myanmar military to extend cease-fire, citing virus
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United Kingdom has urged Myanmar's military to extend its recently announced cease-fire to include the escalating conflict in northern Rakhine and Chin states where civilians are suffering a heavy toll at the time of the coronavirus pandemic. The UK Mission to the United Nations made the appeal on Thursday after a closed meeting of the UN Security Council that it called because of growing concern about fighting in the two states between government forces and the Arakan Army, a well-armed guerrilla force representing the Buddhist Rakhine minority.

A mission statement said the pandemic is putting vulnerable people "at risk of a humanitarian emergency," especially refugees, the displaced and the Rohingya Muslim minority, which faces additional restrictions. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh from Rakhine after Myanmar security forces launched a crackdown in August 2017 in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. Bangladesh currently houses over 1 million Rohingya refugees.

The council did not issue a statement after the meeting, which heard a briefing by Christine Schraner Burgener, the UN special envoy for Myanmar. But four European Union council members Estonia, Belgium, France, and Germany, and former council member Poland also expressed concern about the military escalation in Rakhine and Chin states and called for "an immediate, comprehensive and nationwide cease-fire." The EU members emphasized "the importance of an inclusive response to the COVID-19 pandemic that protects all communities and takes into account the vulnerability of refugees and internally displaced persons." In late April, the UN human rights investigator on Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, called for a new investigation into allegations and crimes against humanity during the recent fighting in Rakhine and Chin. She accused Myanmar's military of "inflicting immense suffering" on ethnic minorities in the two states.

Lee linked the current situation in Rakhine and Chin to the government's actions against the Rohingya, for which no senior officers have faced justice and token punishments were given to a handful of low-ranking security personnel. The UK mission said the conflict in Rakhine and Chin has forced more people to flee their homes, restricted access for humanitarian workers, and increased civilian casualties, including the killing of a World Health Organization employee on April 20.

The EU members strongly condemned the deadly attack on the WHO vehicle that killed the employee and backed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' appeal for a global ceasefire. The UK said it recognizes that Myanmar is taking steps to address the pandemic, including measures to slow the spread of the virus.

"The UK supports these initial positive steps," the UK statement said. "However, while conflict continues in Rakhine and Chin States, vulnerable people there are at even greater risk than elsewhere from Covid-19." "The conflict also makes it more challenging to address the long-term underlying causes of conflict in Rakhine and to create conditions conducive to the safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation of Rohingya refugees, which remains an important and urgent priority," the UK said. Both the UK and EU countries urged Myanmar to address the underlying causes of the conflicts.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Land conflicts flare across Asia during coronavirus lockdowns

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, May 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Lockdowns to contain the novel coronavirus in Asia have made farmers and indigenous people more vulnerable to losing their land, according to land rights activists who are backin...

Automation Anywhere's Industry-leading Cloud-native RPA Platform Available on Amazon Web Services in India

- Industrys only cloud-native and web-based RPA platform now on AWS across India BANGALORE, May 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation RPA, today announced general availability of its indu...

Taiwan's TSMC to build Arizona chip plant as U.S.-China tech rivalry escalates

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the biggest contract chipmaker, said it plans to build a 12 billion factory in Arizona in an apparent win for the Trump administrations efforts to wrestle global tech supply chains back from China....

GoM meeting over COVID-19 underway at Health Ministry

A Union Group of Ministers GoM meeting over COVID-19 is underway at the Health and Family Welfare Ministry. Senior Ministers present in the meeting include Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020