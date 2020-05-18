Left Menu
Development News Edition

Obama was a grossly incompetent President, says Trump

President Donald Trump on Sunday called his predecessor Barack Obama a 'grossly incompetent President' in response to the latter's criticism of United States' COVID-19 pandemic response.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2020 04:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 04:17 IST
Obama was a grossly incompetent President, says Trump
US President Donald Trump (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Sunday called his predecessor Barack Obama a 'grossly incompetent President' in response to the latter's criticism of United States' COVID-19 pandemic response. "He (Obama) was an incompetent president, a grossly incompetent president. That's all I can say," Trump told reporters after arriving at the White House.

On Saturday, Obama had criticised the Trump's leadership for bungling their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing them in twin commencement addresses of not "even pretending" to be in charge and asking the wrong questions. The comments came in a speech to high school graduates of 74 historically black colleges and universities across the United States.

Obama did not mention his successor, President Trump, by name. But the comments echoed criticism of the Trump administration that Obama levelled last month in a video endorsement of former vice president Joe Biden, The Washington Post reported. Obama said then that the pandemic had shown that "having leaders who are informed and honest and seek to bring people together" matters, the media reported.

"More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing," Obama told college and university graduates on Saturday. "A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge," he added.

The US is the worst-hit country by the deadly contagion with at least 1,484,804 numbers of confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 89,399 fatalities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta reappoints Priya Agarwal as Non-Executive Director for three years

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Canadian acrobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead

A Canadian acrobatic jet crashed into a British Columbia neighborhood Sunday during a flyover intended to boost morale during the pandemic, killing one crew member, seriously injuring another and setting a house on fire. Video appeared to...

NBA-Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at Sotheby's

NBA great Michael Jordans autographed game-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record 560,000 463,380 pounds in an online auction, Sothebys said httpswww.sothebys.comenbuyauction2020the-one-mjs-air-jordan-1smichael-jordans-game-w...

Report: Giants' Baker, Seahawks' Dunbar released on bond

Two NFL players being held on armed robbery charges were released from jail Sunday morning after posting bond. Broward County Judge Michael Davis set the bond for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker at 200,000 and Seattle Seahawks corn...

One crew member dead as Canadian forces' Snowbirds jet crashes in British Columbia

A jet from the Canadian air forces Snowbirds aerobatics team that was on a tour to lift spirits during the coronavirus outbreak crashed in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Sunday, killing one crew member and seriously injuring the other, defe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020