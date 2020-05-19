Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team Nigma confirmed for ESL One Birmingham

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 03:41 IST
Team Nigma confirmed for ESL One Birmingham

Team Nigma announced Monday that they received the final invitation to the ESL One Birmingham 2020 Online tournament's Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States division. The Dota 2 tournament will be held from Sunday through June 7.

Team Nigma are attempting to retain their momentum after winning the WeSave! Charity Play's Europe-CIS division in March. They will be one of 16 teams competing for a total of $200,000 in the Birmingham tourney's Europe-CIS region. The other invitees were Team Secret, OG, Team Liquid, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Alliance, Natus Vincere, VP.Prodigy, Gambit Esports, Team Spirit, HellRaisers, Vikin.gg, Cyber Legacy and FlyToMoon. Two qualifiers, Aggressive Mode and Team Unique, will round out the field.

The teams will be divided into two groups of eight for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two teams in each group will move into the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams will advance to the playoffs' lower bracket.

The China region will have eight teams vying for a $55,000 prize pool from May 26-June 7. Two four-team groups will play a round robin of best-of-three matches, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the double-elimination playoffs. The China invitees are Invictus Gaming, Team Aster, Sparking Arrow Gaming, Royal Never Give Up, EHOME and PSG.LGD. Two qualifiers, CDEC Gaming and Longinus, earned spots the main bracket.

The brackets for North America/South America (May 25-27) and Southeast Asian (May 21-31) will each feature six teams competing for a total of $40,000 in each region. Both regions will hold a single round robin with all six teams playing best-of-three matches. The top two teams will make the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams will be slotted into the playoffs' lower bracket. The invited teams for North America/South America are Evil Geniuses, business associates, CR4ZY, Quincy Crew and beastcoast. Thunder Predator received the lone qualifying place.

The Southeast Asia invitees are Fnatic, TNC Predator, Geek Fam and Team Adroit. BOOM Esports was awarded a place for winning the ESL SEA Championship last month, and Reality Rift qualified for the last spot. In all regions, playoff matches will be best-of-three before a best-of-five final.

ESL One Birmingham had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a surprise announcement, said on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus despite medical warnings about the use of the malaria drug. Im taking hydroxychloroquin...

Trump says he has been taking Hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning

US President Donald Trump on Monday local time said he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug that he often touted as a potential treatment for coronavirus. The President, according to The Hill report, said he consulted with the White House d...

Only 10 pc auto-rickshaw ply on roads as Delhi enters lockdown 4, claims Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh

By Joymala Bagchi On the first day of lockdown 4.0, approximately 10 percent of auto-rickshaws were seen plying on the roads in the national capital, claims Rajendra Soni, general secretary, Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh an organization linked ...

Brazil sees 674 new coronavirus deaths, world's 3rd highest number of infections

Brazil recorded 674 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, the health ministry said, and announced a total of 254,220 confirmed cases, overtaking Britain to become the country with the third highest number of infections.There are now 16,792 peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020