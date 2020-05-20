cs_summit 6 revealed to be summer RMR tournament

Beyond the Summit announced Tuesday that it will host cs_summit 6, the second Regional Major Ranking Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament in Europe and North America. The event, which will be contested from June 22-July 5, will begin after the conclusion of BLAST Premier Spring Europe Finals.

It is not immediately known how many teams will be competing in the tournament, which will feature a combined $200,000 prize pool for the two regions. "We're excited to announce the first summer RMR events in NA and EU, hosted by Beyond the Summit from June 22nd to July 5th," CS:GO wrote on its official Twitter account. "While we intend to have a full RMR series in the fall, there will not be summer RMR events for the SA or OCE regions."

The tournament is the first in CS:GO that Beyond the Summit will host online. All previous editions were held inside the company's studio in Los Angeles. It will also be the organizers' first involvement with Valve.