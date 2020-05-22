FURIA improve to 2-0 at DreamHack Masters Spring - NA

Needing double overtime to avoid a devastating collapse, FURIA Esports held off Team Liquid on Thursday to win 2-1 and become the 2-0 first team at the DreamHack Masters Spring - North America event. After falling 16-9 on Vertigo to start the match, FURIA responded with a 16-14 win on Nuke and led 10-5 at halftime on Mirage.

However, Liquid flipped the score in the second half to send it to OT at 15-15. After both teams scored three points in overtime (with FURIA blowing a 2-1 halftime lead in that one), FURIA outscored Liquid 4-2 in the second extra frame for the win. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America, which kicked off Tuesday, includes eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides are divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. Both group winners will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group will enter the lower bracket of the playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on June 14.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, started Tuesday and runs through June 14. The four-team tournaments for both Asia and Oceania, each with a $20,000 prize pool, are scheduled for June 2-7. Henrique "HEN1" Teles was the star for FURIA on Thursday, compiling a match-high 82 kills and plus-25 kill differential. He was the only player on either team with a rating better than 1.12, finishing at 1.30.

FURIA will have the next two days off before returning for the final round-robin game in Group A, against Chaos Esports Club on Sunday. If Chaos beat MIBR on Friday, the finale will be a matchup of 2-0 teams with the top seed out of the group on the line. Group A remaining round-robin schedule:

Friday MIBR vs. Chaos Esports Club

Saturday Team Liquid vs. MIBR

Sunday FURIA Esports vs. Chaos Esports Club

Group B play begins next Monday and runs through May 30. The playoffs start June 11. DreamHack Masters Spring - North America standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A 1. FURIA Esports, 2-0, plus-6

2. Chaos Esports Club, 1-0, minus-4 3. MIBR, 0-1, minus-9

4. Team Liquid, 0-2, plus-7 Group B

T1. 100 Thieves, 0-0, even T1. Cloud0, 0-0, even

T1. Evil Geniuses, 0-0, even T1. Gen.G Esports, 0-0, even

--Field Level Media