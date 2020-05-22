Left Menu
Development News Edition

FURIA improve to 2-0 at DreamHack Masters Spring - NA

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 05:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 05:15 IST
FURIA improve to 2-0 at DreamHack Masters Spring - NA

Needing double overtime to avoid a devastating collapse, FURIA Esports held off Team Liquid on Thursday to win 2-1 and become the 2-0 first team at the DreamHack Masters Spring - North America event. After falling 16-9 on Vertigo to start the match, FURIA responded with a 16-14 win on Nuke and led 10-5 at halftime on Mirage.

However, Liquid flipped the score in the second half to send it to OT at 15-15. After both teams scored three points in overtime (with FURIA blowing a 2-1 halftime lead in that one), FURIA outscored Liquid 4-2 in the second extra frame for the win. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America, which kicked off Tuesday, includes eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides are divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. Both group winners will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group will enter the lower bracket of the playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on June 14.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, started Tuesday and runs through June 14. The four-team tournaments for both Asia and Oceania, each with a $20,000 prize pool, are scheduled for June 2-7. Henrique "HEN1" Teles was the star for FURIA on Thursday, compiling a match-high 82 kills and plus-25 kill differential. He was the only player on either team with a rating better than 1.12, finishing at 1.30.

FURIA will have the next two days off before returning for the final round-robin game in Group A, against Chaos Esports Club on Sunday. If Chaos beat MIBR on Friday, the finale will be a matchup of 2-0 teams with the top seed out of the group on the line. Group A remaining round-robin schedule:

Friday MIBR vs. Chaos Esports Club

Saturday Team Liquid vs. MIBR

Sunday FURIA Esports vs. Chaos Esports Club

Group B play begins next Monday and runs through May 30. The playoffs start June 11. DreamHack Masters Spring - North America standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A 1. FURIA Esports, 2-0, plus-6

2. Chaos Esports Club, 1-0, minus-4 3. MIBR, 0-1, minus-9

4. Team Liquid, 0-2, plus-7 Group B

T1. 100 Thieves, 0-0, even T1. Cloud0, 0-0, even

T1. Evil Geniuses, 0-0, even T1. Gen.G Esports, 0-0, even

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Adam Scott skipping June tournaments, doubts PGA safety planAdam Scott, like all PGA Tour professionals, must measure his personal risk before returning to the golf course for scheduled ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. China does not seem to understand independence of Canadas judiciary TrudeauChina does not appear to understand that Canadas judiciary is independent, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. A U.S. Memorial Day weekend like no other, with parties and biker rallies on holdTom McNamara had planned to ride his 2013 Harley Road Glide Ultra motorcycle through the heart of Wa...

University of Alabama to push contact tracing app, require online health checks

The University of Alabama will require students and staff returning to its three campuses in the coming months to submit online health checks regularly and encourage them to download its contact tracing app, officials told Reuters on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020