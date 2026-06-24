Scorching Heatwave in Europe: Impact, Safety Measures, and Worker Protections

Record Heat Across Europe Has Disrupted Transport And Forced Schools And Tourist Sites To Close

Record heatwaves have gripped Europe, causing societal disruptions including transport chaos and school closures, as reported by the Reuters Climate Monitor. Temperatures have soared as much as 18 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms due to an Omega block weather pattern that traps hot air.

To combat the sweltering conditions, European countries have enacted various regulations. Belgium employs the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature index to enforce measures like cooling and ventilation. France prioritizes maintaining suitable temperatures without a fixed maximum, emphasizing workplace safety. Germany grants employers flexibility while urging consideration of factors like humidity and workloads.

Italy relies on regional heat-risk protocols to manage outdoor activities, Poland mandates access to water and rest, while Portugal and Spain focus on corrective measures and flexible working conditions during severe heat. As Europe tackles this tumultuous climate event, the impact on daily life and the economy remains significant.