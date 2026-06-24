Ebola Case in France Sparks Caution, Not Alarm

The WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reassures the public after a French doctor contracted Ebola post-mission in Congo, emphasizing that global risk remains low. Historically, fewer than 30 Ebola cases have been recorded outside Africa in the last 50 years, advising against panic in France or Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | World Health Organization Directorgeneral Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Said On Wednesday There Was No Need For Panic After France Reported A Case Of Ebola In A Doctor Who Had Returned From A Humanitarian Mission In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Tedros Told A Press Conference That In The Past Years Less Than Ebola Cases Had Been Detected Outside Africa That Means The Risk To The Rest Of The World Is Low | Updated: 24-06-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 20:04 IST
Ebola Case in France Sparks Caution, Not Alarm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has urged calm following confirmation of an Ebola case in France. The infected individual, a doctor, recently returned from a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

During a press conference, Tedros highlighted that less than 30 Ebola cases have been detected outside Africa over the past five decades, underscoring the low global risk.

He advised European nations, including France, against overreacting, reassuring that the worldwide threat remains minimal despite the recent occurrence.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026