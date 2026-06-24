Ebola Case in France Sparks Caution, Not Alarm

World Health Organization Directorgeneral Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Said On Wednesday There Was No Need For Panic After France Reported A Case Of Ebola In A Doctor Who Had Returned From A Humanitarian Mission In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Tedros Told A Press Conference That In The Past Years Less Than Ebola Cases Had Been Detected Outside Africa That Means The Risk To The Rest Of The World Is Low

The World Health Organization's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has urged calm following confirmation of an Ebola case in France. The infected individual, a doctor, recently returned from a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

During a press conference, Tedros highlighted that less than 30 Ebola cases have been detected outside Africa over the past five decades, underscoring the low global risk.

He advised European nations, including France, against overreacting, reassuring that the worldwide threat remains minimal despite the recent occurrence.