Ebola Case in France Sparks Caution, Not Alarm
The WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reassures the public after a French doctor contracted Ebola post-mission in Congo, emphasizing that global risk remains low. Historically, fewer than 30 Ebola cases have been recorded outside Africa in the last 50 years, advising against panic in France or Europe.
The World Health Organization's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has urged calm following confirmation of an Ebola case in France. The infected individual, a doctor, recently returned from a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
During a press conference, Tedros highlighted that less than 30 Ebola cases have been detected outside Africa over the past five decades, underscoring the low global risk.
He advised European nations, including France, against overreacting, reassuring that the worldwide threat remains minimal despite the recent occurrence.