First Ebola Case from Congo's Current Outbreak Hits France

A doctor returning to France from the Democratic Republic of Congo has tested positive for Ebola, marking the first confirmed case in France linked to the current outbreak. Health officials have isolated the patient and are tracing contacts, though the risk to Europe's broader population remains low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Doctor Who Recently Returned To France From A Humanitarian Mission In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Tested Positive For Ebola | Updated: 24-06-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 20:17 IST
First Ebola Case from Congo's Current Outbreak Hits France
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A recently returned doctor to France from a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been diagnosed with Ebola. This case represents France's first confirmed instance tied to the ongoing outbreak, as confirmed by the health ministry on Wednesday.

Health authorities have isolated the patient and are working to trace their contacts. The ministry emphasized that the risk to the larger European population is minimal. In a press conference, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advised against panic. He clarified that the risk of Ebola spreading outside Africa remains low, referencing historical data of less than 30 cases detected outside the continent over the past 50 years.

The current Ebola outbreak in Congo, attributed to the rare Bundibugyo strain, has infected over 1,000 individuals and claimed 267 lives, as noted by the WHO. Early cases were identified in urban sectors, with infections reported in densely populated displacement camps. Previous significant outbreaks occurred in West Africa and Congo, with the most recent significant instance in 2018.

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