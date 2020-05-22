Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. A U.S. Memorial Day weekend like no other, with parties and biker rallies on hold

Tom McNamara had planned to ride his 2013 Harley Road Glide Ultra motorcycle through the heart of Washington on Sunday, joining hundreds of thousands of bikers in a Memorial Day weekend rally in the nation's capital to raise awareness of U.S. veterans. But, like the rest of the United States, the coronavirus pandemic upended McNamara's plans for the weekend that traditionally marks the start of summer, forcing him to cancel the event and come up with a safer alternative. Trump declares state of emergency as Michigan floodwaters recede

Floodwaters that breached two dams in central Michigan began to recede on Thursday after displacing thousands of people while spreading to a Dow Chemical plant and an adjacent hazardous waste cleanup site. U.S. President Donald Trump, acting at the request of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, issued an emergency declaration authorizing federal disaster relief to victims of severe storms that struck Michigan this week in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Third suspect charged with murder of Georgia unarmed black jogger

The man who videotaped the slaying of an unarmed black man who was gunned down as he jogged in a suburban neighborhood in Georgia was arrested on Thursday as the third white suspect accused of murder in the racially charged case. William "Roddie" Bryan, Jr., 50, of Brunswick, Georgia, was charged with felony murder and attempt to commit false imprisonment of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, in February, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a short statement. Trump visits Ford plant in politically crucial Michigan, leaves mask off for cameras

President Donald Trump traveled on Thursday to the crucial U.S. election battleground state of Michigan to visit a Ford Motor Co plant amid tensions with its Democratic governor during the coronavirus pandemic, opting not to wear a protective face mask for the cameras. Trump toured the Ford plant, which has been recast to produce ventilators and personal protective equipment, and held a roundtable discussion with African-American leaders concerning vulnerable populations hit by the virus. U.S. doctors call for remdesivir data to guide coronavirus treatment

U.S. doctors and others in the scientific community are calling for the release of data that convinced health regulators to authorize emergency use of Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19, so they can direct limited supplies on the right patients. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Executive Mihael Polymeropoulos on Wednesday published an open letter asking for a full download of the trial findings that led to emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Rare child syndrome linked to COVID-19 now in 13 countries: New York governor

The number of countries that have reported cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 and impacting children has nearly doubled in the past week to 13, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing on Thursday. New York, which has taken a lead in tracking the so-called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children in the United States, is one of 25 U.S. states with reported cases of the syndrome, Cuomo said. U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs bid to halt Idaho transgender inmate's surgery

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a transgender prison inmate in Idaho to go ahead with sex reassignment surgery, rejecting the state's bid to put it on hold. The decision by the justices means that the surgery for the inmate, Adree Edmo, which is scheduled for July, will remain on the calendar while they consider whether to hear the state of Idaho's appeal in the case. Trump says may head outdoors for campaign rallies amid pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump, eager to get back on the road and make his case for re-election on Nov. 3, said on Thursday he may have to stage campaign rallies at outdoor sites until the coronavirus pandemic settles down enough for traditional events. “We got to get back to the rallies,” Trump told reporters during a tour of a Ford auto plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan. "I think it's going to be sooner rather than later.” Comcast's Universal Studios Orlando park to reopen on June 5

Comcast Corp's Universal Studios Orlando theme park will reopen to the public at reduced capacity on June 5, the company said on Thursday. Universal Studios is the first of the major theme parks in Florida to announce reopening plans. Walt Disney Co, which owns Disney World, reopened the Disney Springs shopping area in Orlando yesterday but the park remains closed. Shooting at U.S. Navy base in Texas 'terrorism related': FBI

A shooting at a U.S. Navy base in Corpus Christi, Texas, that wounded a sailor on Thursday was "terrorism related," an FBI spokeswoman said, adding that the gunman was dead at the scene but investigators were searching for a potential second suspect. The shooter, who was not identified by law enforcement, opened fire at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi around 6:15 a.m. CDT (1115 GMT), the Navy Office of Information said in a written statement.