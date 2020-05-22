Left Menu
China reports 4 new coronavirus cases

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:01 IST
China has reported four new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Another 372 people are in isolation and undergoing monitoring for being suspected cases or after testing positive without showing symptoms, and 82 remain in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

The new cases come as China opens the annual session of its ceremonial parliament, the National People's Congress, which is being held largely behind closed doors in Beijing to avoid cross-infections as the country looks to avoid a second wave of cases. China has reported 4,634 deaths among 82,971 cases since the virus was first detected late last year in Wuhan.

The central Chinese industrial city moved this week to completely ban the raising and sale for human consumption of wild animals that are considered a key vector for transmission of the virus from bats to people..

