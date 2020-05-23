Left Menu
MIBR blast Chaos at DreamHack Masters Spring - NA

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 04:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 04:59 IST
Led by Fernando "fer" Alvarenga's powerful performance, MIBR routed Chaos Esports Club 2-0 on Friday in the DreamHack Masters Spring - North America event. The result left both MIBR and Chaos with 1-1 records in Group A. FURIA Esports sits atop the group at 2-0 and Team Liquid is last at 0-2 with each team having one match remaining.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania. The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America, which kicked off Tuesday, includes eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides are divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches.

Both group winners will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group will enter the lower bracket of the playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on June 14. The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, started Tuesday and runs through June 14. The four-team tournaments for both Asia and Oceania, each with a $20,000 prize pool, are scheduled for June 2-7.

Meanwhile, fer piled up 59 kills on Friday as MIBR prevailed 16-12 on Mirage and 16-10 on Dust II. The 28-year-old Brazilian posted an impressive plus-30 kill-death differential. MIBR teammates Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo and Kito "kNgV-" Giuseppe each added 46 kills. Erick "Xeppaa" Bach topped Chaos with 44 kills.

Two matches remain in Group A. MIBR will oppose Team Liquid on Saturday, and FURIA will square off with Chaos on Sunday. Group B play begins next Monday and runs through May 30. The playoffs start June 11.

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America standings, with win-loss record and point differential: Group A

1. FURIA Esports, 2-0, plus-6 T2. MIBR, 1-1, plus-1

T2. Chaos Esports Club, 1-1, minus-14 4. Team Liquid, 0-2, plus-7

Group B T1. 100 Thieves, 0-0, even

T1. Cloud0, 0-0, even T1. Evil Geniuses, 0-0, even

T1. Gen.G Esports, 0-0, even --Field Level Media

