JD Gaming, Gen.G advance to knockout stage at Mid-Season Cup

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 01:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

JD Gaming and Gen.G each won a tiebreaker over DragonX on Friday to advance to the knockout stage of the League of Legends Mid-Season Cup. JD Gaming, who was the No. 1 seed in China's League of Legends Pro League, dropped the day's opening match in Group B play against Gen.G before posting wins over Invictus Gaming and DragonX. JD Gaming then defeated DragonX in the tiebreaker to set up Saturday's match versus Top Esports in the knockout stage.

Gen.G., who was the No. 2 seed in League of Legends Champions Korea, answered their opening-match win on Friday with a loss to DragonX before rebounding to defeat Invictus Gaming. Gen.G also defeated DragonX to set up Saturday's match versus FunPlus Phoenix in the knockout stage. The Mid-Season Cup is part of the 2020 Mid-Season Streamathon. That event is replacing the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It features the top four finishers from both China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL) and League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK).

Competition in the group stage is best of one, with the top two from each group moving on to the knockout stage. Matches in the single-elimination knockout round -- which begins Saturday -- will be best of five. The finals will be contested on Sunday. The winner takes home $240,000, with the runner up earning $120,000. The other participants in the knockout stage will win $60,000 each.

The LCK teams are competing from LoL Park in Seoul, with LPL teams at Shanghai LPL Arena. Group A Mid-Season Cup final standings:

1. FunPlus Phoenix, 2-1 2. Top Esports, 2-1

3. DAMWON Gaming, 1-2 4. T1, 1-2

Group B Mid-Season Cup final standings: 1. Gen.G, 2-1

2. JD Gaming, 2-1 3. DragonX, 2-1

4. Invictus Gaming, 0-3

