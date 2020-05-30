Left Menu
Development News Edition

EG edge 100 Thieves in DreamHack Masters Spring - NA

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 04:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 04:59 IST
EG edge 100 Thieves in DreamHack Masters Spring - NA

In a meaningless match on Friday, Evil Geniuses rallied to beat Group B champion 100 Thieves 2-1 in the DreamHack Masters Spring -- North America event. 100 Thieves (2-1) had wrapped up first place in the group on Thursday while Evil Geniuses (1-2) already were assured of finishing last in the four-team group.

Second and third place in Group B will be settled Saturday when Cloud9 (1-1) take on Gen.G Esports (1-1) in the final round-robin match. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring -- North America, which saw Group A play finish Sunday, includes eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides were divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. Both group winners will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group will enter the lower bracket of the playoffs. All matches in the playoffs, scheduled for June 8-14, will be best-of-three, except for the best-of-five final.

The DreamHack Masters Spring -- Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, started last week and runs through June 14. The four-team tournaments for both Asia and Oceania, each with a $20,000 prize pool, are scheduled for June 2-7. In the North American region, FURIA Esports won Group A to advance to the upper-bracket final. Team Liquid and MIBR finished second and third, respectively, in Group A.

On Friday, 100 Thieves cruised to a 16-2 win on Vertigo to open the match. Evil Geniuses pulled even with a 16-6 victory on Overpass, then claimed the series with a 19-17 overtime triumph on Nuke. Bulgaria's Tsvetelin "CeRq" Dimitrov led Evil Geniuses with 58 kills. Teammate Ethan "Ethan" Arnold of the United States had 56 kills and a team-best plus-9 kill-death differential.

Norway's Joakim "jkaem" Myrbostad paced 100 Thieves with 62 kills and a plus-8 kill-death differential. DreamHack Masters Spring -- North America standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A 1. FURIA Esports, 3-0, plus-17

T2. Team Liquid, 1-2, plus-17 T2. MIBR, 1-2, minus-9

4. Chaos Esports Club, 1-2, minus-25 Group B

1. 100 Thieves, 2-1, plus-28 T2. Gen.G Esports, 1-1, minus-9

T2. Cloud9, 1-1, minus-12 4. Evil Geniuses, 1-2, minus-7

DreamHack Masters Spring -- North America prize pool, with money winnings and Pro Tour points 1. $40,000, 320 points

2. $20,000, 190 points 3. $15,000, 130 points

4. $10,000, 85 points 5-6. $5,000, 55 points

7-8. $2,500, no points -- Chaos Esports Club, Evil Geniuses --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

KhelPlay Rummy- An Exemplar of #VocalforLocal

A 100 Indian Online Rummy Platform MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- KhelPlay Rummy is completely and the only Local Rummy Platform in India, designed, created, funded, and fondly played by Indians. With no FDI, this platform is a perfect...

Goa plans to bring back collector-approved travel pass system

With Goa witnessing a huge influx of people in the last couple of days, the Pramod Sawant government is planning to go back to its previous system of issuing travel passes that require approval by authorities, in place of the self-generated...

'I can't breathe' protests spread across America after Minneapolis killing

Thousands of protesters stormed the perimeter of Barclays Center in New York as protests spread across the United States over the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck under a white police ...

Godrej Professional Announces Suraksha Salon Program to Support Salons For Post-lockdown Operations

MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- Godrej Professional, a professional brand with products in hair colour, care, styling and keratin from Godrej Consumer Products Limited GCPL, announced Suraksha Salon Program, to support the Indian salon i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020