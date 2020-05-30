EG edge 100 Thieves in DreamHack Masters Spring - NA

In a meaningless match on Friday, Evil Geniuses rallied to beat Group B champion 100 Thieves 2-1 in the DreamHack Masters Spring -- North America event. 100 Thieves (2-1) had wrapped up first place in the group on Thursday while Evil Geniuses (1-2) already were assured of finishing last in the four-team group.

Second and third place in Group B will be settled Saturday when Cloud9 (1-1) take on Gen.G Esports (1-1) in the final round-robin match. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring -- North America, which saw Group A play finish Sunday, includes eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides were divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. Both group winners will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group will enter the lower bracket of the playoffs. All matches in the playoffs, scheduled for June 8-14, will be best-of-three, except for the best-of-five final.

The DreamHack Masters Spring -- Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, started last week and runs through June 14. The four-team tournaments for both Asia and Oceania, each with a $20,000 prize pool, are scheduled for June 2-7. In the North American region, FURIA Esports won Group A to advance to the upper-bracket final. Team Liquid and MIBR finished second and third, respectively, in Group A.

On Friday, 100 Thieves cruised to a 16-2 win on Vertigo to open the match. Evil Geniuses pulled even with a 16-6 victory on Overpass, then claimed the series with a 19-17 overtime triumph on Nuke. Bulgaria's Tsvetelin "CeRq" Dimitrov led Evil Geniuses with 58 kills. Teammate Ethan "Ethan" Arnold of the United States had 56 kills and a team-best plus-9 kill-death differential.

Norway's Joakim "jkaem" Myrbostad paced 100 Thieves with 62 kills and a plus-8 kill-death differential. DreamHack Masters Spring -- North America standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A 1. FURIA Esports, 3-0, plus-17

T2. Team Liquid, 1-2, plus-17 T2. MIBR, 1-2, minus-9

4. Chaos Esports Club, 1-2, minus-25 Group B

1. 100 Thieves, 2-1, plus-28 T2. Gen.G Esports, 1-1, minus-9

T2. Cloud9, 1-1, minus-12 4. Evil Geniuses, 1-2, minus-7

DreamHack Masters Spring -- North America prize pool, with money winnings and Pro Tour points 1. $40,000, 320 points

2. $20,000, 190 points 3. $15,000, 130 points

4. $10,000, 85 points 5-6. $5,000, 55 points

7-8. $2,500, no points -- Chaos Esports Club, Evil Geniuses --Field Level Media