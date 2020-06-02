Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. 'Carmen' and coronavirus don't match: NYC's Met Opera closed till December 31

New York's Metropolitan Opera will keep its curtains closed until a New Year's Eve opening gala, it said on Monday, as it announced a season shortened by the coronavirus epidemic. "Social distancing and grand opera simply don't go together," general manager Peter Gelb said in a video message. An Oval Office speech? Trump's advisers torn over how to address protests

The last time U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, with a March 11 speech on fighting the coronavirus, the former reality TV star was panned, even by his own aides. Nearly three months later, a new crisis has arisen and the president and his advisers are debating whether a national address will tamp down a spasm of violent nationwide protests that erupted over the death of George Floyd, an African American, 46, who died in Minneapolis police custody after being pinned beneath a white officer's knee for nearly nine minutes. Michigan governor largely rescinds lockdown, retailers to reopen

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday moved to further reopen the Midwest state's economy, largely rescinding a stay-at-home order in place since March and allowing retailers and restaurants to open back up over the next week. Whitmer's new executive order will allow retailers to reopen on Thursday and restaurants and bars on June 8, both subject to capacity limits. Until now, only essential retailers like groceries had remained open, while restaurants had closed dining areas while offering pickup and delivery services. Trump vows to end protests; tear gas fired on protesters near White House

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to end violent protests in major cities across the nation "now," saying that he would deploy the military if mayors and state governors refused to call out the National Guard. As Trump spoke in the Rose Garden of the White House, live television images showed police firing tear gas to dispel demonstrators in Lafayette Park, across the street. "Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled," Trump said. "If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them." Former U.S. President Obama condemns violence at protests

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday condemned the use of violence at nationwide protests over racial inequities and excessive police force, while praising the actions of peaceful protesters seeking change. The vast majority of protesters have been peaceful, but a "small minority" were putting people at risk and harming the very communities the protests are intended to help, Obama wrote in an online essay posted on Medium. U.S. lawmaker prepares bill aiming to end court protection for police

With cities across America in turmoil over the death of George Floyd, a U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce legislation this week that he hopes will end a pattern of police violence by allowing victims to sue officers for illegal and unconstitutional acts. U.S. Representative Justin Amash, a conservative independent from Michigan, won support from a Minneapolis Democrat on Monday for his "Ending Qualified Immunity Act," which would allow civil lawsuits against police, a recourse that the Supreme Court has all but done away with. 'We will keep fighting for you:' Site of deadly incident becomes massive memorial to George Floyd

A white mother tightly wrapped her arm around the back of her black teenage son as they silently stood still, gazing at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd steps from where he lost his life after a policeman knelt on his neck. Then, Tenzing Walker, 14, walked up and placed a card to addressed to Floyd on the ground, which read "You will always be remembered, and we will keep fighting for you" outside of the Cup Foods convenience store where the deadly incident occurred exactly a week ago. Independent autopsy finds George Floyd died by asphyxiation, homicide

Two doctors who carried out an independent autopsy of George Floyd, the black man whose death in Minneapolis police custody last week triggered nationwide protests, said on Monday that he died from asphyxiation and that his death was a homicide. The doctors also said Floyd had no underlying medical conditions that contributed to his death - and that he was likely dead before he was placed into an ambulance. U.S. health experts, officials warn protests may add to virus spread

Public health experts and government officials, including New York's governor, are warning that large street protests over racial inequities and excessive police force could worsen the spread of the novel coronavirus. The protests over the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis last Monday, have spread to cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Baltimore. New York City institutes curfew, Governor Cuomo calls for police reforms

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday called for a national ban on excessive force by police and announced a curfew for New York City following violent protests triggered by the death in Minneapolis of an unarmed black man in police custody. In a joint statement, Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city of 8 million people would be under curfew from 11 p.m. Monday night until 5 a.m. the next morning. They said the police would double their numbers to stem violence and property damage.