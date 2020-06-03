Following is a summary of current world news briefs. EU balks at adding Russia back into G7

The European Union on Tuesday rejected any suggestion that the Group of Seven advanced economies could be expanded to include Russia and warned Washington that it could not change the rules for the group on its own. U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday dismissed the G7 as a "very outdated group of countries" and said he would invite the leaders of Australia, Russia, South Korea and India to join a leaders summit now postponed to September. Brazil sets another record for daily coronavirus deaths

Brazil registered another new record number of new coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday evening, as the pandemic in Latin America's largest country shows no signs of slowing down. The country registered 28,936 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, the ministry said, and 1,262 deaths. WHO director for Americas urges U.S. help as coronavirus surges in region

The World Health Organization's regional director for the Americas urged the United States on Tuesday to keep helping countries in the region to fight the novel coronavirus even as the Trump administration leaves the U.N. agency. Coronavirus has infected almost 3 million people in the region that has massive inequalities, vulnerable indigenous groups in the Amazon and megacities where people live in close quarters and share public transportation, said the director, Carissa Etienne. Protests over George Floyd's death expose raw race relations worldwide

Images of a white police officer kneeling on the neck of African-American George Floyd, who then died, have sparked protests from Amsterdam to Nairobi, but they also expose deeper grievances among demonstrators over strained race relations in their own countries. With violent clashes between protesters and authorities raging in the United States, anti-police-brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities. Brazil police arrest dozens in illegal Amazon rainforest logging ring

Police stormed a dozen sawmills in Brazil's Amazon rainforest in a dawn raid on Tuesday, arresting about 30 people accused of involvement in an illegal logging ring. A criminal group behind those arrested spans a web of loggers, sawmill workers, furniture makers and drivers as well as public officials taking bribes, state police said in a statement. Canada's Trudeau, backed by rivals for now, has little chance to cash in on popularity boost

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is soaring in the polls amid widespread approval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic but has little chance of cashing in soon on his popularity with voters, insiders and analysts say. Trudeau - working with powerful Conservative provincial premiers who usually oppose him - avoided a U.S.-style battle over how to tackle the outbreak, in part by promising hundreds of billions in spending. Britain sets out review criteria for travel quarantine plans

Britain will review its quarantine procedures based on the economic impact they are having and actions being taken by other countries as ministers try to limit the risk of importing new coronavirus cases, the government said in a statement. Ministers have set out plans to quarantine most international arrivals from June 8 as part of efforts to minimise the risk of a second wave of COVID-19. Airlines have warned the plans will devastate their industry. African, Haitian migrants in Honduras defy border closure in attempt to reach U.S.

African, Cuban and Haitian migrants stranded in Honduras after borders were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic began trekking northward on Tuesday in an attempt to reach the United States, migration authorities said. Young men and women carrying backpacks along with children wearing face masks walked along a highway in southern Honduras near Nicaragua, television images showed, although it was not clear how many people were in the group. Mexico's president says military is aiding missing students probe

Mexico's military is cooperating with a fresh probe into the 2014 disappearance of 43 student teachers, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. The apparent massacre of the youths, whose remains are still being searched for, is widely believed to have been committed by corrupt police working with a violent drug gang, and has drawn international outrage. Gambia calls for transparent probe of U.S. police shooting of diplomat's son

Gambia's government called on Tuesday for a credible and transparent investigation into the shooting death of one of its citizens by U.S. police in the state of Georgia last Friday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement on Friday that it had been asked by the police department in the town of Snellville to investigate an officer involved in the shooting of a driver following a car chase.