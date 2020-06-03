Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six children killed, 10 injured as roof of seminary collapses in Pak

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 15:22 IST
Six children killed, 10 injured as roof of seminary collapses in Pak

At least six children were killed and 10 others injured when the roof of a seminary collapsed in Pakistan’s North Waziristan tribal district. The children, all aged under 10 years, were sitting in the classroom of the seminary and were reciting holy Quran when its roof collapsed in Zer Jan Kot area on Tuesday, officials said.

Local people rushed to the site to retrieve survivors from debris. A man, who was rushing the injured children to a nearby hospital, died of heart attack.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Last three Shramik trains from Delhi operated on May 31; Anand Vihar–Purnia, Anand Vihar–Bhagalpur, H. Nizamuddin–Mahoba: Rlys.

Last three Shramik trains from Delhi operated on May 31 Anand ViharPurnia, Anand ViharBhagalpur, H. NizamuddinMahoba Rlys....

Roche appoints V Simpson Emmanuel as GM of Roche Products India

Drug firm Roche on Wednesday announced the appointment of V Simpson Emmanuel as general manager for Roche Products India Pvt Ltd. He has led various functions and teams at a national as well as global level since he joined Roche in Septembe...

Don't take COVID-19 outbreak in containment zone lightly: Cong

The outbreak of COVID-19 at a containment zone in Goas Vasco town should not be taken lightly and the entire town should be sealed, state Congress spokesman Trajano DMello said on Wednesday. The state government on Monday declared Mangor Hi...

Yamaha Motor India hands cheque for Rs 25 lakh to UP administration

Yamaha Motor India Group YMIG on Wednesday said it has handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to district authority of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, to support the state government in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. The amo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020