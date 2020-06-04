Left Menu
37 children attacked at elementary school in China, suspect detained

An attacker went on a stabbing spree at an elementary school in southern China on Thursday, injuring 37 children and two adults.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An attacker went on a stabbing spree at an elementary school in southern China on Thursday, injuring 37 children and two adults. The attack took place in Cangwu County in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to CNN. All 39 victims have been hospitalised.

The police have detained a suspect. The 37 children, were "slightly injured" according to a statement released by the Cangwu County, while the two adults had received more severe wounds.

According to German public broadcaster DW news, video footage posted on social media showed the children with bandages walking or being carried out of a health centre. Meanwhile, Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times has claimed that the attacker was a security guard at the school but did not provide any further information about him.

The children of the elementary school are between 6 and 12 years of age. Over the years, there have been several incidents of knife attacks in China, especially at schools.

At least nine children were stabbed to death at a middle school by a man in China's Shaanxi province in 2018. In the same year, a woman slashed at least 14 children with a kitchen knife at a kindergarten in the central city of Chongqing. (ANI)

