US Domestic News Roundup: Twitter disables Trump video; U.S. ship back at sea after virus outbreak and captain fired and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Twitter disables Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc has disabled U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign tribute video to George Floyd on its platform, citing a copyright complaint. The clip, which is a collation of photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in the aftermath of Floyd's death, has Trump speaking in the background.

Goldman Sachs executive's email making plea for racial equality goes viral at firm

An email by a Goldman Sachs Group Inc employee about his experiences of racial injustice and criticizing managers at the Wall Street bank for not supporting junior bankers from diverse backgrounds went viral at the firm this week. The email by Frederick Baba, a managing director at the bank who is black, coincides with other Wall Street executives and companies speaking out against racial inequality after the death of an African American man, George Floyd, during an arrest by a white police officer who held a knee on his neck in Minneapolis on May 25.

Video of Floyd's death offers clues into ex-Minneapolis officers' possible defense, say legal experts

The video of George Floyd's death offers clues into how three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting his murder could defend themselves, from saying they didn't know excessive force was used to deferring to a senior officer, according to some legal experts. A judge set bail of $1 million on Thursday for Tuo Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. The three men were with Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with second-degree murder after being recorded by a bystander kneeling on the neck of the 46-year old African American for nearly nine minutes during his May 25 arrest.

U.S. ship back at sea after virus outbreak and captain fired

A U.S. aircraft carrier ship whose captain was removed for scathing remarks about a coronavirus outbreak onboard has returned to service in the Pacific Ocean, authorities said. Brett Crozier lost his command in early April as punishment for the leak of a letter he sent to superiors seeking tougher action against the spread of COVID-19 on his ship, the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

'Get your knee off our necks,' activist Sharpton says at Floyd memorial

U.S. civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton told mourners that George Floyd's death in police custody and the nationwide protests it ignited marked a reckoning for America over race and justice, demanding, "Get your knee off our necks." Memorial tributes to Floyd in Minneapolis, where he was killed on May 25, and in the New York borough of Brooklyn, a major flashpoint for demonstrations, came as protesters returned to the streets of several cities for a 10th straight day on Thursday, including Atlanta, Washington, Denver, Detroit and Los Angeles.

Virginia governor banishes statue of Civil War General Lee

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, responding to widespread protests decrying racism after the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis, ordered on Thursday the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in the state's capital city of Richmond. Saying the statue should be detached from its pedestal "as soon as possible" by the Department of General Services, the Democratic governor acknowledged the move could stir anger from admirers of the commander, who led troops in a slave-owning state during the American Civil War.

Facebook moves to limit spread of 'Boogaloo' groups after charges

Facebook Inc is making it harder to find user groups associated with the term "Boogaloo," which refers to a potential U.S. civil war or the collapse of civilization, the company said on Thursday. Facebook will no longer recommend such groups to members of similar associations, a spokeswoman for the world's largest social media network said.

D.C. mayor wants Trump's out-of-state troops gone from U.S. capital

Thousands of National Guard troops and federal officers in riot gear and masks ringed the White House and monuments in the U.S. capital this week, evoking comparisons to an occupying force. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday said she wants most of them out of her district of 700,000 residents. But her powers are limited.

Video shows police in Buffalo, New York, shoving 75-year-old to ground

Two Buffalo, New York, police officers were suspended without pay on Thursday after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground, as protests over the police killing of George Floyd continued into their tenth night. The video taken by a reporter from local public radio station WBFO and posted on its website and Twitter account shows the white-haired man approaching a line of officers in riot gear. One officer pushes him with a baton and a second one with his hand. The sound of a crack is heard and then blood trickles from the man's head. The man, who is white, is not identified.

Attorney General Barr says foreign groups, extremists stoking divisions in U.S. protests

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday that foreign interests and "extremist agitators" tied to the Antifa movement have tried to exploit nationwide protests over the latest in a long series of killings of black men by white police officers. Barr's statements came three days after an internal intelligence assessment produced by the Department of Homeland Security and seen by Reuters found that most of the violence at the protests appeared to have been carried out by opportunists, not organized extremists.