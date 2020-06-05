Left Menu
ORDER reach lower-bracket final at DreamHack Masters - Oceania

Updated: 05-06-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:08 IST
ORDER reach lower-bracket final at DreamHack Masters - Oceania
ORDER swept Chiefs Esports Club on Friday to reach the lower-bracket final of the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 -- Oceania event. ORDER won 16-8 on Dust II and 16-13 on Nuke to eliminate Chiefs ESC, who finished in fourth place. ORDER will face Avant Gaming in the lower-bracket final Saturday, with the winner taking on Renegades in Sunday's best-of-five grand final.

Alistair "aliStair" Johnston led ORDER with 57 kills and a plus-29 differential, with Ricardo "Rickeh" Mulholland adding 47 kills and a plus-17 advantage. No player for Chiefs finished with a positive differential. Declan "Vexite" Portelli had 38 kills to lead the losing team, which earned $2,000.

Under tournament rules, Renegades enter the grand final with a 1-0 map advantage as the winner of the upper bracket. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring -- Oceania began Wednesday with four teams in a double-elimination playoff bracket, vying for a $20,000 prize pool. DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 -- Oceania prize pool:

1. $10,000, 185 tournament circuit points 2. $5,000, 85

3. $3,000, 45 4. $2,000, 0 -- Chief Esports Club

