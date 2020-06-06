Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Minneapolis, California move to end police neck restraints

The Minneapolis City Council on Friday voted to end use of chokeholds and neck restraints like that used by a white police officer who pressed his knee into the neck of unarmed black man George Floyd on May 25, sparking coast-to-coast protests. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom said he would end state police training in carotid restraints similar to the technique used on Floyd by former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin while three officers stood by and watched as Floyd died after pleading for his life. 'We were wrong': NFL commissioner says league failed to listen to players on protests

National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league made mistakes in not listening to players, in a video on Friday denouncing racism in the United States amid widespread protests over police brutality against black people. "We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," said Goodell. "We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter." 'NO KNEELING': Trump renews criticism of protests during U.S. anthem

President Donald Trump on Friday lobbed barbs at protesters who kneel during the national anthem, after NFL quarterback Drew Brees apologized for remarks he made about the practice. Brees said this week he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag," referring to the possibility of players kneeling during the "Star-Spangled Banner" in the upcoming NFL season. Brees apologized Thursday, saying his words "lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy." Buffalo police officers quit unit in protest at colleagues' suspension: reports

All 57 members of a police tactical unit in Buffalo, New York, have resigned from that team to protest the suspension of two colleagues who were filmed shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground, local media reported on Friday. Two members of the Buffalo Police Department's Emergency Response Team were suspended on Thursday and are being investigated after a local radio station released video of the incident involving the protester. California says film and TV production can resume as early as June 12

Film and TV cameras can start rolling in California as soon as June 12, state officials said on Friday as they approved new guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus on sets. Producers will need approval from local health officials to restart filming, according to a statement from the California Department of Health. D.C. mayor has 'Black Lives Matter' painted on street near White House

The mayor of Washington, D.C., had the slogan "Black Lives Matter" painted in massive yellow letters on a street leading to the White House on Friday in tribute to victims of police brutality as she sparred with U.S. President Donald Trump. Mayor Muriel Bowser's defiant message came as tensions remained high across the nation over the death of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody nearly two weeks ago, prompting political leaders in that city and elsewhere to announce new restrictions on law enforcement. Protests against police violence sweep across small-town America

Before sundown on Thursday around 150 protesters marched down the main street in Anna, Illinois, past Bob's Tavern, Oasis of Grace Church, Douglas Skating Rink and Casey's General Store holding homemade signs and chanting "black lives matter." Nearly a century ago this southern Illinois town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians. Should U.S. police get free military equipment? Protests revive debate

In cities across the United States this past week, protesters have been confronted by police carrying shields and batons and hulking armored vehicles that might look to some people like a scene straight out of a war zone. A U.S. law allows the Department of Defense to transfer surplus military equipment to city and state law enforcement agencies across the country. The equipment given away has either been turned in by military units or held in reserve stocks until no longer needed. Biden says 'much more work to be done' on economy after surprising jobs report

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden on Friday criticized Republican President Donald Trump for prematurely celebrating a better-than-expected jobs report, saying the battered U.S. economy still faces an arduous rebuilding. Biden said the government's surprising May report showing the addition of 2.5 million jobs in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic was just a first sign of recovery from a deep and broad recession. California to allow pro sports, day camps as coronavirus shutdowns ease

California broadly relaxed its coronavirus-related shutdowns on Friday, moving to allow professional sports to be played without audiences and reopen day camps, tribal casinos, museums and zoos as soon as June 12.