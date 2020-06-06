11 Taliban members killed, 6 injured in clashes in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 6 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 11 Taliban members were killed and six others were injured as a result of clashes with police officers in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, local police said on Saturday. According to the police, the terror group attacked checkpoints in Nad Ali, Washir and Sangin districts of the province on Friday night, which resulted in clashes between the Taliban and Afghan forces.

The police added that no Afghan forces were injured in the clashes. The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

Meanwhile, Zazi Maidan district residents said that the National Directorate Of Security chief for the southeastern province of Khost was killed on Saturday morning in an attack by unknown gunmen in Khost's Yaqubi district. Local officials in Khost refused to comment on the incident, but a security source said that the director's two bodyguards were injured in the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Sputnik/ANI)