Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK coronavirus toll crosses 50,000-mark

Britain's statistics agency says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.K. has risen to 50,107.Those are based on initial cause of death assessments by doctors.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-06-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 01:09 IST
UK coronavirus toll crosses 50,000-mark
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's statistics agency says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.K. has risen to 50,107. The updated figures from the Office for National Statistics are up to the week ending May 29 and are collated from death certificates, which can take a couple of weeks to be issued.

The statistics differ from the daily figures provided by the government, which has virus-related deaths across the U.K. at 40,597. Those are based on initial cause of death assessments by doctors. The statistics agency also said there were 1,653 more deaths in England and Wales during the week than the five-year average, taking the U.K.'s excess total since the pandemic started to around 64,000.

Excess deaths are widely considered to be the best gauge of the virus' impact as they provide a clear guide over historical periods and include all-cause mortality.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

EU calls on conflict parties in Libya to withdraw foreign forces

The European Unions top diplomat has urged all conflict parties in Libya to immediately stop all military operations and engage constructively in peace negotiations.As Turkish drones helped drive eastern Libyan forces back from Tripoli this...

Prince Philip, patriarch of the British royals, quietly turns 99

Prince Philip, the husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades, celebrates his 99th birthday on Wednesday, although there will be little public fanfare to mark the occasion.Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will spend the d...

Entertainment News Roundup: New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii; ABBA's Bjorn speaks out in support of Black Lives Matter and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii in SwedenA museum in memory of the late electronic dance DJ Avicii will open in his birthplace Stockholm as part of a new digital culture...

AMC says theaters to reopen globally in July

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it was expecting to reopen its theaters globally in July after the COVID-19 crisis forced it to shut them for months that hurt its first-quarter results.The company said it was planning to reop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020