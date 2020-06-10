Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York moves swiftly toward eliminating police secrecy law

State lawmakers Tuesday were also expected to pass bills providing all state troopers with body cameras and ensuring that officers get proper medical and mental health attention for people under arrest or in custody.As lawmakers acted on accountability legislation, NYPD Officer Vincent D'Andraia was being arraigned on assault and other charges days after a bystander recorded him pushing protester Dounya Zayer, causing her to hit her head on the pavement.

PTI | Albany | Updated: 10-06-2020 04:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 04:46 IST
New York moves swiftly toward eliminating police secrecy law

New York lawmakers striving for a new era of police accountability are poised to repeal a state law that has long kept police officers' disciplinary records secret, one of several steps to rein in officers spurred by the national uproar over the death of George Floyd. As the state legislature worked toward eliminating the law Tuesday, New York City prosecutors moved swiftly to bring criminal charges against a police officer caught on camera shoving a protester to the ground during a demonstration in Brooklyn.

Police unions declared that officers were being abandoned, and condemned lawmakers for allowing themselves to be influenced by protests in which officers were injured by thrown objects and police vehicles were burned. Eliminating the law, known as Section 50-a, would make complaints against officers, as well as transcripts and final dispositions of disciplinary proceedings, public for the first time in decades.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has recently supported reforming the law, has said in the wake of the protests that he will sign the repeal. Only Delaware has a similar law. Momentum for ending the secrecy law reached a crescendo in recent days as marchers filled streets in Brooklyn, Manhattan and elsewhere to rally against police abuses — amplifying the calls of reform advocates who spent years pushing for change in the wake of other high-profile police killings, including that of Eric Garner in 2014.

“This is no time for rejoicing,” said State Senator Kevin Parker, a Democrat representing parts of Brooklyn. “This bill has been around for over a decade … And the only reason why we're bringing it to the floor now because the nation is burning." The legislature on Monday passed other police accountability measures, banning police from using chokeholds, guaranteeing the right to record police activity and making it easier to file lawsuits against people making race-based 911 calls. State lawmakers Tuesday were also expected to pass bills providing all state troopers with body cameras and ensuring that officers get proper medical and mental health attention for people under arrest or in custody.

As lawmakers acted on accountability legislation, NYPD Officer Vincent D'Andraia was being arraigned on assault and other charges days after a bystander recorded him pushing protester Dounya Zayer, causing her to hit her head on the pavement. D'Andraia was released after his lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. The officer was ordered to stay away from Zayer who was hospitalized after the May 29 altercation with what she said were a concussion and a seizure.

“Dounya was assaulted for the very reason she was protesting, and that's police brutality," said Zayer's attorney, Tahanie Aboushi, adding that D'Andraia's supervisor should face punishment beyond an announced reassignment. “If not for this being on video it would have been business as usual for the NYPD," Aboushi said.

In a statement announcing the charges, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said he was “deeply troubled by this unnecessary assault.” Zayer, 20, called D'Andraia a coward and suggested the assault would only deepen mistrust of law enforcement. “I was protesting for a reason,” Zayer said in a video tweeted from her hospital bed. The officer, she added, “should have had the self restraint to not hurt the people he's supposed to be protecting.” The police department suspended D'Andraia, 28, last week without pay. His lawyer, Stephen Worth, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. If convicted, he could face a year behind bars, but first-time offenders rarely see any jail time.

D'Andraia is the first New York City police officer to face criminal charges over alleged misconduct exhibited during days of unrest that roiled the city in the wake of Floyd's death in Minneapolis..

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Candlelight march taken out in J-K after Congress sarpanch killed by terrorists

A candlelight march was taken out in Jammu on Monday in memory of Ajay Pandita, Congress sarpanch who was killed by terrorists in Anantnag on June 8. Earlier on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held a protest and burnt an effigy of Paki...

Michael Jordan and crew land 442.3-pound fish

Michael Jordan tried his hand at becoming a two-sport athlete when he left basketball for an unsuccessful crack at baseball in the 1990s. Perhaps his second sport should have been fishing.Jordan and his fishing crew aboard his boat, the Cat...

U.S. Senate Republicans plan their own police reform effort

U.S. Senate Republicans said on Tuesday they were working on their own legislation to address police reform and racial injustice as the Democratic-led House of Representatives moved toward a vote this month on its sweeping reform bill. Repu...

Republican senators push FCC to act on Trump social media order

Four Republican U.S. senators on Tuesday urged the Federal Communications Commission FCC to review whether to revise liability protections for internet companies after President Donald Trump urged action. Trump said last month he wants to r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020