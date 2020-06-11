Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to deliver police reform soon to address issues raised by protesters: White House

US President Donald Trump will roll out police reform measures in the coming days to address issues raised by recent protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 03:55 IST
Trump to deliver police reform soon to address issues raised by protesters: White House
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Image Credit: ANI

Washington D.C. [US], June 11 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump will roll out police reform measures in the coming days to address issues raised by recent protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday. "The president has spent the last ten days quietly and diligently working on proposals to address the issues that the protesters have raised across the country, legitimate issues, and that body of work I'm told is reaching its final edits and we hope to produce it for you in the coming days," McEnany said.

McEnany said Trump's police reform initiative may come in the form of legislative proposals or executive orders. Police reform measures have been implemented or are in the process of being adopted in the New York, Minnesota, California and Washington, DC. Some of the measures include a ban on using neck restraints, transparency concerning police officers with a record of abuse and a ban on the use of rubber bullets and chemical irritants.

Protests against police brutality and for police reform erupted throughout the United States after African American man George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. A video of Floyd' arrest posted online showed a white police officer pressing on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes despite him being handcuffed and laying on his stomach. Many of the protest turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting. (Sputnik/ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Iran says will now send Ukraine airliner black boxes to Paris -sources

Iran told the U.N.s aviation agency on Wednesday that it would send black boxes from a downed Ukrainian jetliner to Paris for analysis, once countries involved in the investigation agree, two sources familiar with the matter said. The other...

Soccer-Premier League clubs post record revenue but face COVID-19 impact - report

Premier League clubs enjoyed a record 5.2 billion pounds 6.65 billion of revenue in the 2018-19 season, according to data released by Deloitte on Thursday, but income is expected to decline in the short-term due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Th...

COVID crisis could worsen existing UK inequality, think tank says

The coronavirus crisis is exposing Britains existing inequalities - between low and high earners, young and old workers and for ethnic minorities - which could be aggravated without reforms, a leading think tank said on Thursday.People on l...

Cheek by jowl: China pork crisis spurs pig farms' return to cities

China is building industrial pig farms near its urban areas, reversing years of policies to relocate the livestock over waste concerns, as the government prioritises food security over the environment after African swine fever decimated its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020