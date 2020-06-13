Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquid, Cloud9 move on in DreamHack Spring - NA

Team Liquid and Cloud9 stayed alive with 2-0 victories Friday in lower-bracket, first-round matches at the DreamHack Masters Spring's North American event. Vito "kNgV-" Giuseppe paced MIBR with 39 kills while teammate Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo had a team-best plus-2 kill-death differential. DreamHack Masters Spring - North America schedule Saturday Lower-bracket semifinal Team Liquid vs.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 03:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 03:23 IST
Liquid, Cloud9 move on in DreamHack Spring - NA

Team Liquid and Cloud9 stayed alive with 2-0 victories Friday in lower-bracket, first-round matches at the DreamHack Masters Spring's North American event. Liquid got past Gen.G Esports, and Cloud9 eliminated MIBR. The two Friday winners will face off Saturday for the right to oppose 100 Thieves later in the day in the lower-bracket final.

The team that emerges from the lower bracket will meet FURIA Esports in the final on Sunday. FURIA, as the upper-bracket winner, will open the best-of-five match with a 1-0 lead. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams this week in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America includes eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides were divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. Both group winners advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group entered the lower bracket of the playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-three except for the best-of-five final.

The North America winner will earn $40,000 and 320 Pro Tour points, with the runner-up getting $20,000 and 190 Pro Tour points. The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, also runs through Sunday. Last weekend, TYLOO won the four-team, $20,000 Asia bracket, and Renegades prevailed in the four-team, $20,000 Oceania bracket.

On Friday, Liquid opened with a 16-6 win over Gen.G on Mirage, then sealed the match with a 16-14 decision on Dust II. Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski led Liquid with 53 kills and a plus-17 kill-death differential. Timothy "autimatic" Ta topped Gen.G with 39 kills and a plus-2 kill-death differential. Cloud9 downed MIBR 16-11 on Inferno and 16-10 on Overpass. Ricky "floppy" Kemery and Ian "motm" Hardy each had 44 kills and a plus-13 kill-death differential for Cloud9. Vito "kNgV-" Giuseppe paced MIBR with 39 kills while teammate Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo had a team-best plus-2 kill-death differential.

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America schedule Saturday

Lower-bracket semifinal Team Liquid vs. Cloud9

Lower-bracket final 100 Thieves vs. Team Liquid-Cloud9 winner

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America prize pool and Pro Tour points distribution 1. $40,000, 320 points

2. $20,000, 190 points 3. $15,000, 130 points

4. $10,000, 85 points 5-6. $5,000, 55 points -- Gen.G Esports, MIBR

7-8. $2,500, no points -- Chaos Esports Club, Evil Geniuses --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast, media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal; Los Angeles movie theaters fail to get green light to reopen and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's COVID-19 deaths surge past UK, WHO says hospital system coping

Brazils COVID-19 death toll overtook Britains on Friday to become the second highest in the world with 41,828 dead, but the World Health Organization said the nations health system was standing up to the pressure.The system as such from the...

FACTBOX-What changes are governments making in response to George Floyd protests?

Protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have prompted government and police officials across the United States to enact or propose changes aimed at showing demonstrators that their concerns about police b...

Soccer-Ronaldo misses penalty as Juve squeeze into final with Milan draw

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty as Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man AC Milan on Friday but the Turin side still squeezed into the Coppa Italia final as the season restarted following a three-month stoppage for the novel coronav...

UK PM faces cabinet backlash over plans to suspend Sunday trading laws - The Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a cabinet backlash over plans to suspend Sunday trading laws, with three ministers warning him against it, The Times newspaper reported.Some lawmakers wrote a letter to the prime minister sayin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020