Left Menu
Development News Edition

Green plates for green cars: Britain boosts zero-emission transport

Britain will introduce a distinctive number plate for electric cars later this year to promote cleaner vehicles, the transport secretary said on Tuesday, as the country targets net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The new plates, which will carry a bright green stripe down one side, will help authorities identify electric vehicles, making it easier for their drivers to access incentives such as cheaper parking and exemptions from emissions charges.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:49 IST
Green plates for green cars: Britain boosts zero-emission transport
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain will introduce a distinctive number plate for electric cars later this year to promote cleaner vehicles, the transport secretary said on Tuesday, as the country targets net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The new plates, which will carry a bright green stripe down one side, will help authorities identify electric vehicles, making it easier for their drivers to access incentives such as cheaper parking and exemptions from emissions charges. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the initiative would raise awareness of cleaner vehicles and show Britons "a greener transport future is within our grasp".

"A green recovery is key to helping us achieve our net-zero carbon commitments while also promoting economic growth," he said in a statement. Additionally, the government has allocated 12 million pounds ($15.17 million) to fund research into zero-emission technology, including developing greener vehicles and improving existing car battery charging technology.

Tuesday's announcement follows a public consultation in October as part of the government's 1.5 billion pound "Road to Zero" strategy to slash emissions from road transport. Only zero-emission vehicles will be eligible to receive the new registration plates.

Leading automotive services company RAC Ltd said the move alone was unlikely to spur real change in consumer behaviour and called for further financial incentives to encourage drivers to make the switch. "We'd like to see more direct financial incentives to bring the cost of EVs (electric vehicles) down, as drivers tell us it's the cost that's one of the biggest barriers to them opting for an EV," RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said.

The Telegraph reported last week that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was considering giving drivers up to 6,000 pounds to swap their diesel and petrol cars for electric vehicles. Edmund King, president of British motoring association AA Plc, said the distinctive licence plates could instil a sense of pride among drivers, adding that more than a third of AA members backed the initiative.

"Having a green flash on the number plate may become a badge of honour for some drivers," he said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7909 pounds)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat likely to witness light rainfall for next two days

Gujarat is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at scattered places for the next two days, according to Meteorological Department, Ahmedabad.Jayanta Sarkar, Director, Meteorological Department, Ahmedabad said, Light to moderate rain...

Defence Minister holds back-to-back meetings with military brass over Ladakh situation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held two-back-to-back meetings with top military brass on Tuesday deliberating on the situation in eastern Ladakh after an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troop...

India very clear that all its activities are always within Indian side of the LAC, we expect the same from Chinese side: MEA.

India very clear that all its activities are always within Indian side of the LAC, we expect the same from Chinese side MEA....

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 61 per cent

Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on Tuesday said that with 8,904 people recovered so far, the recovery rate in the state stood at 61 per cent. During a press conference, he said that a total of 516 new COVID-19 cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020