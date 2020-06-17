Ukraine may set quotas for Russian diesel and LPG imports, Enkorr agency reports

Ukraine's energy ministry is considering imposing monthly quotas for imports of diesel fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Russia aiming to reduce dependence from a single supplier, local specialised Enkorr news agency said on Wednesday. The agency published a scanned image of a document in which the ministry proposed limiting imports of Russian diesel fuel to 175,000 tonnes a month and LPG to 50,000 tonnes a month.

Ministry officials were unavailable for comment and Reuters could not confirm the authenticity of the published document. Enkorr said Russia exported 259,000 tonnes of diesel fuel and 62,400 tonnes of LPG to Ukraine in May.

According to the reported document, the ministry said quotas could help Ukrainian refineries win market share and reduce fuel consumption. Relations between Ukraine and Russia collapsed after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and over Moscow's backing for fighters in the Donbass region in a war that has killed more than 13,000 people and brought Western sanctions on Russia.