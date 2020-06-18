Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth, an annual U.S. holiday on June 19, has taken on greater significance this year following nationwide protests over police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other African Americans. WHAT IS JUNETEENTH?

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 03:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 03:13 IST
FACTBOX-What is Juneteenth?
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Juneteenth, an annual U.S. holiday on June 19, has taken on greater significance this year following nationwide protests over police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other African Americans.

WHAT IS JUNETEENTH? Juneteenth, a portmanteau of June and 19th, also is known as Emancipation Day. It commemorates the day in 1865, after the Confederate states surrendered to end the Civil War, when a Union general arrived in Texas to inform the last group of enslaved African Americans of their freedom under President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. In 1980, Texas officially declared it a holiday. It is now recognized in 46 other states and the District of Columbia, with only Hawaii, and North and South Dakota, remaining. Rules regarding holidays and days of observance vary from state to state, according to the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, which is campaigning for Juneteenth to reach eventual federal holiday status. Although in part a celebration, the day is also observed solemnly to honor those who suffered during slavery in the United States with the arrival of the first enslaved Africans over 400 years ago. WHAT IS SIGNIFICANT THIS YEAR? This year Juneteenth coincides with global protests against racial injustice sparked by the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody. It also accompanies the coronavirus outbreak, which has disproportionately affected communities of color. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump, who had already been under fire for his response to both crises, drew further criticism for scheduling a Friday re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He has since moved it to Saturday. Tulsa is an important and especially sensitive site where a white mob massacred African-American residents in 1921. Community organizations nationwide will devote the day to discussions on policing and civil rights ahead of the November election.

HOW ARE PEOPLE MARKING THE DAY? People will mark the 155th anniversary across the country with festive meals and gatherings. While many cities have canceled this year's annual parades because of the pandemic, other groups have opted for virtual conferences or smaller events. In Washington, groups plan marches, protests and rallies. Amid the wave of racial justice protests, New York's governor on Wednesday signed an executive order to recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday for state employees. Some U.S. businesses have committed to a change of policies, including recognition of the holiday. Among the companies that have announced they will recognize Juneteenth as a paid company holiday are the National Football League https://www.reuters.com/article/us-minneapolis-police-juneteenth/google-nfl-latest-to-call-for-juneteenth-commemorations-idUSKBN23J36U, the New York Times, and Twitter and Square.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Mothers as "trauma surgeons:" the anguish of raising black boys in America

Raising black boys in America involves constant mental anguish, Danielle Pattillo, a special education teacher in New York City and mother to two sons, ages 14 and 22, said.Every day Pattillo told her sons they were unique, wanted, valued, ...

Karnataka directs random COVID-19 testing to ensure effective surveillance

The Karnataka Government has directed random testing using RT-PCR pooled sample technique, for slum dwellers, vendorsbill collectors, delivery boys of food chains and couriers, to ensure effective surveillance in view of recent increase in ...

Soccer-Benfica go joint top by beating nine-man Rio Ave

Benfica joined Porto at top of the Primeira Liga standings when goals by Haris Seferovic and Julian Weigl secured a 2-1 win at nine-man Rio Ave on Wednesday. Seferovic and Weigl struck in the second half as Rio Ave, who are sixth on 41 poin...

Soccer-Napoli upset Juve to give Gattuso first trophy as coach

Napoli stunned Juventus 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw to claim the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and bring their fiery coach Gennaro Gattuso the first major trophy of his managerial career.Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed Juves first two effo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020