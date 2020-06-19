Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia fines opposition radio station for fake news

Russian state news agency TASS cited an anonymous source familiar with the situation as saying that the fines were handed out for “articles about the coronavirus infection.” In mid-March, Solovei alleged in an interview to Echo Moskvy that the government was lying when it said no one had died in the country from the coronavirus and at least 1,600 people might have died since mid-January.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:48 IST
Russia fines opposition radio station for fake news
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Russian opposition-leaning radio station Echo Moskvy and its website editor have been fined the equivalent of USD 3,745 for posting the comments of a political analyst who questioned Russia's coronavirus statistics. The station's chief editor Alexei Venediktov tweeted Friday that a Moscow court handed a USD 2,880 fine to the radio station and a USD 865 fine to its website editor Vitaly Ruvinsky "for publishing the statement of political analyst Valery Solovei," adding that Echo Moskvy planned to appeal the ruling.

According to court filings, the fines were issued for "disseminating deliberate... misinformation" and "creating a threat to the life and (or) health of the people." Venediktov didn't specify which statement by Solovei was considered misinformation. Russian state news agency TASS cited an anonymous source familiar with the situation as saying that the fines were handed out for "articles about the coronavirus infection." In mid-March, Solovei alleged in an interview to Echo Moskvy that the government was lying when it said no one had died in the country from the coronavirus and at least 1,600 people might have died since mid-January. Russia's media and internet watchdog, Roscomnadzor, pressured the station to delete the interview from its website. The demand was part of a widespread government campaign against what authorities called "fake news" about the pandemic.

On March 31, Russian lawmakers approved fines of up to USD 25,000 and prison terms of up to five years for anyone who spreads what is deemed to be false information. Media outlets were to be fined up to USD 127,000 if they disseminate disinformation about the outbreak. Russia's prominent legal aid group Agora found that since April, Russian law enforcement has pursued about 200 cases of spreading alleged misinformation about the virus. Thirty-three cases involved criminal prosecution, the group said in a study released this week, and more than USD 20,000 worth of fines have been handed down.

Any information that differs from what officials report is considered false by authorities, Agora pointed out.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One killed, 2 injured in boiler explosion at Lucknow chemical factory

A labourer was killed and two women workers were injured when a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Chinhat area here on Friday evening, an official said. The incident took place around 8 pm in the Ramswarup Chemical factory near Babu ...

Neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has any of its posts been captured: PM

Neither is anyone inside Indias territory nor has any of its posts been captured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday as he berated China for the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel in Ladakh saying its action has left the entir...

Vijay Khanduja appointed India's next envoy to Zimbabwe

Vijay Khanduja, presently Director in the Ministry of External Affairs MEA, has been appointed as Indias next Ambassador to Zimbabwe, the government announced on Friday.He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to a statem...

RS polls: YSRC's clean sweep in Andhra; Digvijaya, Jyotiraditya sail through

The ruling YSR Congress bagged all the four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh and seasoned campaigners like Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shibu Soren had an easy sailing as the results of the polls to the upper house were on e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020