Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

One person was killed and another was in critical condition in a pre-dawn shooting in Seattle's protest zone, authorities said Saturday.

PTI | Seattle | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 22:20 IST
Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

One person was killed and another was in critical condition in a pre-dawn shooting in Seattle's protest zone, authorities said Saturday. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the area near downtown known as CHOP, which stands for “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" zone, police said in a statement on Twitter.

Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott told The Seattle Times that she didn't know whether police had taken anyone into custody and that she had no immediate details about how the shooting unfolded. Investigators were reviewing reviewing public-source video and body-camera video for clues and authorities planned to disclose more information about the shooting later, Truscott said.

Two males with gunshot wounds arrived in a private vehicle at Harborview Medical Center at about 3 a.m., said hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg. One died and the other one was in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Protesters have cordoned off several blocks near a police station in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood in the wake of demonstrations against police violence since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis several weeks ago.

Police have largely retreated from the zone after clashes with protesters ended with people throwing things at police and police tear gassing people and using other crowd control munitions. City officials have said they are still communicating with protest leaders, who had pledged to keep the peace in the zone.

The situation has drawn the continued ire of President Donald Trump. His tweets about possibly sending in the military have been met with condemnation from Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee, both Democrats..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt extends Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for healthcare providers till Sep

The government has extended the Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for about 22 lakh healthcare providers for another three months till September as there is no respite from COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme implemented by New India Assurance was to e...

HBO suspends show of comedian embroiled in racism row with Mexican president

Television network HBO Latin America has suspended the TV show of a Mexican comedian who angered President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his wife with a remark about their child. Chumel Torres, a Mexican comedian, has been at a centre of ...

Anti-viral drug favipiravir gets DGCI nod for 'restricted emergency use' in mild to moderate COVID-19 cases

The Drug Controller General of India DCGI has granted permission to anti-viral drug favipiravir for restricted emergency use in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, a senior government official confirmed to ANI.The countrys top drug regulato...

Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine

Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Saturday that Spain would open its doors to British tourists from Sunday without the need for them to spend two weeks in quarantine because of the coronavirus.We will allow British visi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020