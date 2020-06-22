Left Menu
Bolton misrepresented reality on US-DPRK-South Korea talks: Seoul

South Korea has said that former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton's forthcoming memoir misrepresented facts regarding talks between Washington, Pyongyang and Seoul, and undermined trust between governments.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 22-06-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 11:23 IST
Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton.. Image Credit: ANI

South Korea has said that former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton's forthcoming memoir misrepresented facts regarding talks between Washington, Pyongyang, and Seoul, and undermined trust between governments. YONHAP quoted Chung Eui-Yong, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, as saying "A considerable portion of it is distorted."

It represents a violation of the basic principle of diplomacy, which could harm the sincerity of future negotiations "very seriously", he said while adding that such an "inappropriate" act could also undermine the allies' efforts to advance joint strategies and bolster security interests. Yoon Do-han, Cheong Wa Dae's senior secretary for public communication, was quoted as saying that said it is not proper to offer such a "distorted" account, based on "bias and prejudice," in connection with "candid and constructive" consultations between the leaders of the allies on the Korean Peninsula peace and an improvement in inter-Korean relations.

Among other things, the book has also claimed that US President Donald Trump did not want to see Moon at his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The book titled "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" will be published on Tuesday, despite several attempts by the White House to block its release claiming that the book contains classified information.

