Left Menu
Development News Edition

US designates 4 more Chinese media outlets as 'foreign missions'

The Trump administration on Monday (local time) designated US operations of four major Chinese media outlets as "foreign missions" in an action that could further worsen diplomatic relations.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 03:19 IST
US designates 4 more Chinese media outlets as 'foreign missions'
US State Department (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration on Monday (local time) designated US operations of four major Chinese media outlets as "foreign missions" in an action that could further worsen diplomatic relations. "In order to ensure greater transparency of CCP-run operations in the United States, I directed the designation of four additional PRC propaganda outlets as foreign missions," tweeted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Over the past decade and particularly under General Secretary Xi Jinping's tenure, the CCP has reorganized China's state propaganda outlets disguised as news agencies and asserted even more direct control over them, Pompeo said in a statement. According to Jinping, the State Department said, the CCP party-owned media "must. . . embody the party's will, safeguard the party's authority ... their actions must be highly consistent with the party." In short, while Western media are beholden to the truth, PRC media are beholden to the Chinese Communist Party.

The State Department's designation included operations of the China Central Television, China News Service, the People's Daily, and the Global Times as foreign missions. This follows the February 18 designation of Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily Distribution Corporation, and Hai Tian Development USA. "The decision to designate these entities is not based on any content produced by these entities, nor does it place any restrictions on what the designated entities may publish in the United States. It simply recognises them for what they are," the Department said.

"Entities designated as foreign missions must adhere to certain administrative requirements that also apply to foreign embassies and consulates in the United States," it added. "This designation recognizes PRC propaganda outlets as foreign missions and increases transparency relating to the CCP and PRC government's media activities in the United States," it read further.

The actions by the State Department are sure to further inflame US-China tensions. It follows US President Donald Trump's announcement on Friday of retaliatory measures against Beijing over its tightened grip on Hong Kong. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. accuses India of unfair practices on charter flights

The U.S. Transportation Department on Monday accused the Indian government of engaging in unfair and discriminatory practices on charter air transportation services to and from India and issued an order requiring Indian air carriers to appl...

Blazers' Ariza reportedly will miss restart to visit son

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza reportedly will opt out of the NBAs restart in Orlando, Fla., next month in order to make himself available for a one-month visitation window with his 12-year-old son. According to ESPN, Ariza and...

UK citizens' assembly backs climate-friendly coronavirus recovery

By Megan Rowling June 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains post-coronavirus economic recovery plan should be used to help cut its climate-heating emissions to net zero, a citizens assembly set up to give insights on how to achieve that ...

Britain's finance sector too slow to hire women to top jobs

Britains finance ministry wants more ambitious diversity targets at financial firms as the pace of hiring women to top jobs is too slow, a review said on Tuesday. A Women in Finance charter was launched in 2016 by the finance ministry in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020