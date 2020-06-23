Left Menu
Development News Edition

SKorean activist floats leaflets to North amid high tensions

A South Korean activist on Tuesday said hundreds of thousands of leaflets had been launched by balloon across the border with North Korea overnight, after the North repeatedly warned it would retaliate against such actions.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 23-06-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 08:57 IST
SKorean activist floats leaflets to North amid high tensions

A South Korean activist on Tuesday said hundreds of thousands of leaflets had been launched by balloon across the border with North Korea overnight, after the North repeatedly warned it would retaliate against such actions. The move is certain to intensify tensions between the Koreas, after the North abruptly raised its rhetoric against South Korean civilian leafleting and pushed to resume its psychological warfare against the South.

Police in the South Korean border town of Paju said Tuesday they were checking into details about the reported leafleting. Activist Park Sang-hak said his organization flew huge balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets, 2,000 one-dollar bills and small books on North Korea from Paju on Monday night.

Park, formerly a North Korean who fled to South Korea, said in a statement his leafleting is “a struggle for justice for the sake of liberation of” North Korean residents. Calling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “an evil” and his rule “barbarism,” Park said he'll keep sending anti-Kim leaflets despite worries about his safety. “Though North Korean residents have become modern-day slaves with no basic rights, don't they have the rights to know the truth?” he said.

South Korean officials have vowed to ban leafleting and said they would press charges against Park, who has sent leaflets toward North Korea for years. Authorities said Park's activities are unnecessarily raising animosities between the Koreas and potentially endangering residents in border areas. In 2014, North Korean troops opened fire at propaganda balloons flying toward their territory, triggering an exchange of fire that caused no known causalities.

Last week, North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its territory and threatened to take unspecified steps to nullify 2018 agreements aimed at lowering front-line military tensions. On Monday, North Korea's state media said it had manufactured 12 million propaganda leaflets to be floated toward South Korea in what it said would be the largest-ever anti-Seoul leafleting campaign. Experts say North Korea is likely using the South Korean civilian leafleting as a chance to boost its internal unity and apply more pressures on Seoul and Washington amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM greets people on Jagannath Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Yatra, hoping that it brings good health and prosperityMy heartiest greetings&#160;on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra, the prime ...

Phil Simmons impressed with Shannon Gabriel's recovery

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has said that Shannon Gabriel may join the sides squad for the Test series against England as the pacer is bowling as fast as he has seen him for a while. England and West Indies will be playing three Test mat...

Punjab CM lauds 2 COVID-19 positive nurses who appeared for exam from quarantine facility

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday saluted the spirit of two nurses from Patialas Rajindra Hospital, who despite testing positive for COVID-19, requested to appear for their exam from the isolation ward. Salute the spi...

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House on Monday, scrawling killer scum on its pedestal and pulling at ropes tied to the monument before police in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020